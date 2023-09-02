Close menu

Sheffield United 2-2 Everton: How 'massive' Jordan Pickford justified status with crucial triple save

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Bramall Lane

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments114

Jordan Pickford
Jordan Pickford became the first Everton goalkeeper to score a Premier League own goal since September 2016 - but had the last word with a crucial triple save

Football is a game of two halves, goes the old adage, and it certainly was for Jordan Pickford at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The Everton goalkeeper was unfortunate to score an own goal in the first half against Sheffield United, but made an incredible triple save in injury time to preserve a point for his team.

The 2-2 draw in an entertaining lunchtime game allowed both sides to collect their first point of the campaign, but Sean Dyche's men will be grateful for a huge helping hand from their number one.

Pickford told TNT Sports: "I have got to be switched on. I know it was 98 minutes but the manager told us there would be 100-minute games so we never lack concentration.

"They got a bit of luck on the second goal, but it is a performance we should have got three points from."

Dyche said: "Jordan Pickford makes a brilliant double save and you think about how mad is football. It would have been an injustice [if Everton had lost]."

'Massive' Pickford saves the day

Jordan Pickford
Pickford gave a grin towards the home fans after his incredible saves in injury time

Pickford goes off on international duty with England knowing his late heroics have provided a huge boost for Everton as they go into the break with one point rather than being stuck on zero.

Abdoulaye Doucoure opened the scoring with Everton's first league goal of the season, but the Blades hit back through Cameron Archer's first goal for them.

Just before half-time, the £18m signing from Aston Villa then curled a shot which rattled the post, but it ricocheted back off Pickford and landed into the net.

The former Sunderland stopper could not believe his luck, lifting his shirt over his face, having become the first Everton goalkeeper to score a Premier League own goal since Maarten Stekelenburg seven years ago.

But after Arnaut Danjuma's equaliser, he made amends late in the second half with a combination of stops that showed why he remains England's undisputed number one.

Oli McBurnie rose for a corner in the 98th minute and thumped it goalwards but Pickford tipped the ball on to the crossbar with a reaction stop, before the Blades striker's follow-up struck his head and cannoned off the post.

The goalkeeper still had the alertness to spring up and smother the ball to claim a much-needed point for his side and then give a cheeky grin towards the home fans.

"We all thanked him for it," said Everton forward Danjuma. "I was stood near the post and thought: 'Oh no, is it not going to be our day?'

"But fair play to Jordan, it was a great save and he continues to be massive for us."

Pickford's best year still to come

In all, Pickford made six saves, including sharp stops from Gustavo Hamer in the first half and a Luke Thomas volley in the second period.

Pickford, 29, has 54 international caps and is closing in on 400 career club games. Dyche feels his best years are still to come.

"He is working all the time; he is a top keeper," said Dyche. "He knows his way around the Premier League and international scene, and is a very good keeper as we all know.

"Keepers and centre-halves are the ones who mature the latest in football and get better and better. You learn to read the game, be professional, the standard and training. The longer you play, the wiser they get and what the game is about."

United manager Paul Heckingbottom said of Pickford's late saves: "It was a big moment and another example of why we love the game and how fine the margins are.

"We will need a lot of those moments to go in our favour this season."

How to follow Everton on the BBC bannerEverton banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

114 comments

  • Comment posted by WilyOldFox, today at 16:40

    Oh give it a rest. Seen the guy flap as many attempts into his own net, you literally can't make this tosh journalism up.

    • Reply posted by AIDO87, today at 16:54

      AIDO87 replied:
      Point out those examples and be precise.

  • Comment posted by Browelly, today at 17:19

    Two bounced off his head. One into his own net, the other he knew nothing about. Astonishing headline.

  • Comment posted by Changing Times, today at 17:16

    Hardly a 'triple' save at all.
    Tame first scuffed header that he spilt, he knew nothing of the rebound that clunked him on the head...

    Then how is falling on the ball deemed as a save?

    Pickford's Own goal is all I'll remember from that game.
    So funny.

    At least the new time wasting law will end Pickford's antics.

    • Reply posted by Morag the Cactus, today at 17:21

      Morag the Cactus replied:
      Still mourning the retirement of Alan Rough Jocky?

  • Comment posted by Rayster north East, today at 17:32

    Still f*****ng useless.

    • Reply posted by hugh, today at 17:56

      hugh replied:
      And will still be picked for England

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 16:36

    This headline almost feels cruel.

  • Comment posted by Sophie, today at 17:26

    Even his own mates in Sunderland can't stand him ! He is an obnoxious man , fits in with Evertonians very well

    • Reply posted by MRBLUE, today at 17:34

      MRBLUE replied:
      Who do you support?

  • Comment posted by andyp85, today at 17:35

    He’s done well with a triple save today and it warrants a story? He’s dross. Complete show pony without the ability to back it up.

  • Comment posted by Topographic, today at 16:57

    Decent first save but should have got the ball away, second save hit him. Basically nothing special, but then everything is hyped.

    • Reply posted by Count E Rhode, today at 17:37

      Count E Rhode replied:
      Plays for "INGAIRLIND" what do you expect?

  • Comment posted by Banned 46 Times, today at 17:39

    As massive as a T-Rex with butter fingers

    • Reply posted by Hard Labour, today at 17:49

      Hard Labour replied:
      Not an Everton or Pickford fan but comments mocking a person's body shape were never really funny, less so these days.

  • Comment posted by Archwaygooner, today at 17:37

    He’s Englands 3rd best keeper.

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 16:39

    Pickford looks uptight and wound up every game like he is about to do something silly, bit like Joe Hart was, he needs to calm down a bit !

  • Comment posted by OAT, today at 17:35

    Another Joe Hart in the making.
    An arrogant over-caffeinated attention-seeker average goalie.

  • Comment posted by Worker, today at 17:02

    Seen many many better keepers at Bramall Lane than Pickford. Simon Tracey, Alan Kelly, Mel Rees, Paddy Kenny etc all better

    • Reply posted by Morag the Cactus, today at 17:14

      Morag the Cactus replied:
      Paddy Kenny......comedy gold little fella

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 17:18

    Bottom 6 shaping up already

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 17:33

    A second thread today for the haters to slag of Pickford

    • Reply posted by Job Dunne, today at 17:57

      Job Dunne replied:
      Yep that seems to be the motivation behind this and a lot of HYS articles.

      They virtue signal and take the moral high ground against social media sites but they are just as bad or worse.

  • Comment posted by BBC Censure, today at 17:53

    Defund the BBC. Why should we be forced to pay for this government propaganda outlet?

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 17:22

    He's a liability 🤣

  • Comment posted by nicola cook, today at 17:43

    The Pickford hate fest is becoming very very boring, the truth is he could save five penalties,go up and score the winner then hand out 50quid to everyone in the crowd and the haters will still hate,If you want a reason why he should be England's no 1 take a look at the performances of both Ramsdale and Pope when he was Injured.

  • Comment posted by Keepthefaith28, today at 16:59

    Massive Pickford who scored an own goal

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 17:54

    This will trigger many, many LFCs

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport