England captain Harry Kane failed to score after finding the net in his first two Bundesliga outings

Bayern Munich fought back from a goal down to maintain their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season with a 2-1 win at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Mathys Tel struck with three minutes of normal time remaining to give Bayern their third win from three.

Monchengladbach led at the break through Ko Itakura, but Leroy Sane equalised on 58 minutes.

England's Harry Kane played the full match, with Bayern trailing new leaders Bayer Leverkusen by goal difference.

Leverkusen moved to the top of the table with a 5-1 win over SV Darmstadt earlier in the day, and they will take on Bayern at the Allianz Arena on 15 September when the Bundesliga returns following the international break.

England captain Kane was not on the scoresheet for the first time in the Bundesliga since his arrival from Tottenham, with both Bayern goals assisted by Joshua Kimmich.