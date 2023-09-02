Close menu

Evan Ferguson: Just how good can Brighton and Republic of Ireland's teenage striker be?

By Emlyn BegleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Brightoncomments153

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson

The sky seems to be the limit for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson after the teenager's hat-trick saw him join a very select Premier League club.

The 18-year-old scored with three of his four shots in Albion's 3-1 win over Newcastle to take him up to 10 Premier League goals - one of three Premier League hat-trick scorers on Saturday along with Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Tottenham captain Son Heung-min.

"It's not bad company to be in with them boys," the Republic of Ireland striker told BBC Sport.

"Obviously Haaland broke the record last season and Son has been doing it for a number of years, so it's good company to be in."

Only Michael Owen (28), Wayne Rooney (15) and Francis Jeffers (12) scored more Premier League goals before their 19th birthday than Ferguson. Owen went on to win the Ballon d'Or and Rooney broke the Manchester United and England goalscoring records.

Owen, Robbie Fowler and the late Chris Bart-Williams are the only other players to hit a Premier League hat-trick at his age.

Arguably what makes Ferguson's achievements even more remarkable is that unlike all those players, he did not come through the English football system and only joined Brighton in 2021, having made his Bohemians debut at the age of 14.

"He could not be at a better club at the moment than Brighton under Roberto de Zerbi," said former Blackburn striker Chris Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"At 18 years old he has great physicality. Just imagine Evan Ferguson in another three or four years with the development he will have."

Throw in assists and Ferguson, with his 10 goals and two assists, joins Spaniard Cesc Fabregas (with five goals and 10 assists) as the only foreign players to have reached double figures in the Premier League while aged 18 or under.

Last season Ferguson netted 10 goals in 25 Brighton games in all competitions - and this season, despite being on the bench on the opening day, he has four goals in four games.

He is at a club who are not afraid to give unheralded players a chance, with Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister getting big moves this summer after impressing at Brighton, and Kaoru Mitoma - almost unknown in England a year ago - now one of the league's best wingers.

Not that Ferguson is unheralded in his homeland. He is already one of the first names on the team-sheet and the Republic of Ireland's best striking hope since the great Robbie Keane.

"I remember the reaction to Rooney and that goal for Everton against Arsenal [when he was 16]. I can see that sort of thing with Evan," Karl Lamb, who coached Ferguson for eight years at St Kevin's Football Club, told BBC Sport earlier this year.

"He is this thing Ireland have been crying out for for maybe 10 or 15 years. In England, it is like 'this lad has come out of nowhere' whereas in Ireland it is, 'this lad is the great hope'."

But what could Ferguson go on to achieve?

"There's elements of all the great strikers we've seen in the Premier League in this man," said former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports.

"If he carries on I have no doubt he'll be a £100m player. He's that good. There's not many centre forwards like him. He was magnificent."

But the ex-England international added that Ferguson should not be thinking of leaving the club any time soon.

"Right now there's nowhere better for him," continued Redknapp. "He's working with an unbelievable coach and great players and learning the game inside out. There are not many coaches who play that style of football.

"He's going to go on and achieve great things. He can do it here for the foreseeable future and when the time's right he can go wherever he wants. He possesses a bit of [Alan] Shearer, a bit of [Harry] Kane, a bit of Rooney. He's got everything in his locker."

With the transfer deadline closing on Friday night - ending a summer where Brighton sold over £160m worth of players but seem no worse off for it - there is no danger of any immediate transfer anyway.

Albion coach De Zerbi told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We are happy that the transfer market is closed. It is good news for us because we want to keep him and we want to work with him to improve him."

Ferguson's first goal was a poacher's effort, pouncing from close range after Billy Gilmour's shot was parried by Nick Pope. His second was a curler from 25 yards and his third was deflected past Pope.

"It's a good day," Ferguson said. "The first goal is a striker's thing, you have to be ready. Luckily it fell to me and I could get it in.

"The second one, we talked about me having a bit more time than I thought in the first half. In the second half I thought I would get it and turn and tried to run at the defence and get a shot off. Luckily it went in and it all worked out.

"The third one, it was good to get it in off the mark. People are going to say it was a deflection but we're going to count it. It's an unbelievable feeling."

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

153 comments

  • Comment posted by Oh Danny boy, today at 21:28

    He needs to stop being compared to players that made it big…he’s not the next Kane or Rooney or Owen.

    He is Evan Ferguson and he is an incredible talent! Good luck to him!

    • Reply posted by MajorSense, today at 21:45

      MajorSense replied:
      it will be interesting to see how far Brighton go ... currently they look an unstoppable magnet for developing top players

  • Comment posted by Jim Morrison, today at 21:31

    How good is the lad? Looks the part and plays with confidence beyond his years. How far can he go? All the way to Stamford bridge on an 8 year contract if he is not careful! Let’s hope not

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 22:12

      FootOfDavros replied:
      I think that he's so good Chelsea will put a bid in for him.

  • Comment posted by Vox Populi, today at 21:32

    There’s certain clubs that would waste his talent and put him in their B team or loan him out. He should be in no rush to go anywhere. This young man is the real deal. Let him develop at Brighton and score loads of goals for them!

    • Reply posted by Blackdogger, today at 21:38

      Blackdogger replied:
      Given other examples, let him move to Dortmund, then stay on the continent. Best thing for him.

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 21:40

    Leave the lad alone to enjoy himself.
    No media drivel please !!!

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 21:48

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      They'll be insinuating transfers next, over and over. Write about "reaching the next level" etc.
      Hopefully he's ignoring it all and doing things his way

  • Comment posted by koiahoy, today at 21:38

    He's great! As a Manchester United fan I can imagine us paying £100m plus for him in a couple of years and ruining his career...

    • Reply posted by Mr G, today at 21:44

      Mr G replied:
      He won't be going that cheaply,I can assure you 🤣

  • Comment posted by Grad, today at 21:24

    He’s young, leave him alone to develop

    • Reply posted by Rory, today at 21:25

      Rory replied:
      He can handle the pressure

  • Comment posted by rico the third, today at 21:54

    A talented boy no doubt, good luck to him and Brighton. Shout out to Sunderland’s Chris Rigg, the16 year old scored on his league debut today. 👍

    • Reply posted by Graham, today at 22:33

      Graham replied:
      As a Boro fan, I enjoyed Sunderland's display today. A well deserved victory, and young Rigg looks a good 'un, but there's plenty more who look good as well, in your team! Hopefully you'll give the mutual enemy a good hiding in the next couple of seasons!

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 21:44

    If he was English his transfer fee would have gone from £5m to £85m after today. £165m if you’re Chelsea.

  • Comment posted by Lukey P, today at 21:22

    I'm so glad England didn't nick him (he has an English mam).
    Will be our national side's future for the next decade at least.

    • Reply posted by Moniker, today at 21:49

      Moniker replied:
      Good luck to the lad but he'd be better off being Scotish to be honest

  • Comment posted by Deej, today at 21:42

    BTW he has just signed a long contract. PB said he doesn't want to sell in the next 5 years. Not like we need to money.
    UTA

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 21:47

    Please delete this article, Todd Boehly has got his monopoly money out as we speak

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, today at 21:51

      Malpas99 replied:
      Nah, this would be a good signing. He'll be busy looking at Maupay for £150m.

  • Comment posted by Pep Guardiola, today at 21:43

    Extraordinary Evan Ferguson.
    Take a bow.

  • Comment posted by gary, today at 21:36

    Fantastically run club Brighton, but watch out, Chelsea will be knocking on the door for Ferguson. Brilliant team, fantastic manager.

    • Reply posted by strawberry, today at 21:54

      strawberry replied:
      I can see Chelsea going pop soon. Boehly kicked out by the investors and the club up for sale again. There was an emergency meeting only a couple of weeks ago asking investors for another £600m. Boehly is a dead man walking, and Poch and the result today wont help.

  • Comment posted by The Spider, today at 21:26

    The sky is the limit…. But he needs the right management and coaching. If he has a good family support network then that will be crucial, good luck to the lad.

    • Reply posted by admiralB, today at 21:36

      admiralB replied:
      He won't be going to lievarphool then...

  • Comment posted by Banned 46 Times, today at 21:25

    Very and far! Very far, hopefully not to saudi

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:28

      Shakespeare replied:
      Good soccer player by the look of it.

  • Comment posted by pr, today at 21:44

    Evan is a bright star that will bring glory to Eire.

    • Reply posted by rico the third, today at 21:55

      rico the third replied:
      Define glory?

  • Comment posted by Etienne 182, today at 21:40

    This is not a matter of how good is he or he is, its about how much will he cost Chelsea next transfer window??

  • Comment posted by laurie_a, today at 21:49

    He looks much more like what United needed to buy instead of Hojlund

    • Reply posted by alterf, today at 21:53

      alterf replied:
      Instead of who?

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 22:14

    I was at the match today. I've seen Ferguson a few times now. He is the real deal. De Zerbie is sensibly being cautious easing him in, it's hard to believe he's still only 18 he's very developed for his age physically and in game intelligence. Keeps finding himself in the right spaces at the right time. Reminiscent of Shearer, maybe better with his feet. Hope we can keep him (back off Chelsea ;))

  • Comment posted by womble, today at 22:11

    Great news for Brighton but my fear is if he ends up with 20+ goals this season, Chelsea or Man City will be in for him and then he'll end up playing in the reserves or sat on the bench, be a flash in the pan or peak too soon (like Walcott or Sturridge). Best let him develop naturally at Brighton and see how he is in two or three years time rather than putting him under that kind of pressure.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport