Former referee Bobby Madden says officials got it right at Ibrox when they ruled out a goal by Rangers' Kemar Roofe for a foul by strike partner Cyriel Dessers on Celtic centre-half Gustaf Lagerbielke in the build-up before the Scottish champions' winner in Sunday's Old Firm derby.

Madden points out that Dessers had not touched the ball before planting a foot on the ground that tripped the Swede. (The Herald) external-link

Former referee Steve Conroy thinks Don Robertson should have stuck with his original decision to award a goal to Rangers' Kemar Roofe, and VAR official Alan Muir should not have called on the referee to review his decision, on Sunday as there was no "clear and obvious" error in not awarding a foul against Cyriel Dessers following his challenge on Celtic's Gustaf Lagerbielke. (Football Scotland) external-link

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers revelled in his side's 1-0 victory over Rangers on Sunday by emphatically raising his arm out of his car window and blaring his horn as fans lined up to cheer him as he left Celtic Park and drove down Glasgow's London Road. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Celtic striker and TV pundit Chris Sutton has reignited his feud with Todd Cantwell after making a TikTok related joke about the Rangers midfielder after Sunday's Old Firm derby. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, now playing for Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia under former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, took to social media after their Old Firm derby defeat, saying: "Glasgow green and white (as always), Ibrox green and white (as usual)." (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney was labelled "exquisite" by Real Sociedad head coach Imanol Alguacil as he made his debut on loan from Arsenal in a 5-3 La Liga win over Granada. (The National) external-link

The location of one of Scottish football's most important sites could be changed in the history books, with new research indicating the site of the founding of Queen's Park may not be on Glasgow's Victoria Road as commonly thought. (The Herald) external-link