Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Brendan Rodgers has put Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher at the top of his Celtic wanted list as the manager seeks a long-term replacement for Joe Hart. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Today's game against Celtic is bigger than the midweek Champions League qualifying defeat to PSV Eindhoven for Rangers, argues former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Celtic forward Chris Sutton believes pressure will ramp up on the losing manager in the Old Firm derby with Celtic and Rangers having made "underwhelming" starts to the season. (All Coming Up podcast via Daily Mail external-link )

Ex-Ibrox manager Graeme Souness says it is imperative Rangers avoid defeat in the first Old Firm derby of the season. (Glasgow Live) external-link

Rangers fans have been warned they face arrest for setting off smoke bombs and flares during the Old Firm clash. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Striker Lyndon Dykes missed a third successive game for QPR yesterday with a knee injury and will be assessed by the Scotland medical team on Monday ahead of Friday's meeting with Cyprus. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Steve Clarke has assured defender Jack Hendry that moving to Saudi Arabia will not hinder his Scotland career. (Daily Record) external-link