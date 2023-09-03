Last updated on .From the section Football

Juan Mata helped Galatasaray win the Turkish top-flight title last season

Former Spain midfielder Juan Mata has joined Japanese top-flight club Vissel Kobe on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old, who had spells at Chelsea and Manchester United in England, was a free agent after leaving Galatasaray on 1 July.

He helped Galatasaray win the Turkish title last season but struggled for regular first-team football.

Mata's honours in an illustrious career include being part of a Spain squad which won the 2010 World Cup.

He also won the Champions League with Chelsea, who he joined from Valencia, as well as the Europa League and FA Cup with both the Blues and Manchester United.