Scott Brown: Fleetwood sack manager after winless start to season

Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Scott Brown won 19 of his 64 matches in charge of Fleetwood
Fleetwood Town have sacked Scott Brown as manager.

The Celtic legend, 38, departs after 16 months in charge following a winless start to the season.

The Cod Army have picked up just one point from their first six League One games, having been beaten 2-1 at Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Brown's assistant head coach Steven Whittaker has also left the Lancashire club, who are second bottom of the table.

Fleetwood issued a statement to say that "Brown has left the club with immediate effect".

The statement added: "Following a difficult run of results the club reluctantly felt now is the right time to make a change to the first team management.

"Everyone at the club would like to place on record their thanks to Scott and Steven for their hard work and professionalism during their time at the club."

Scott Brown
Scott Brown spent 14 years with Celtic

Brown took the Fleetwood vacancy in May 2022 as his first job in management following the former Celtic and Scotland captain's retirement as a player.

They finished 13th in his one full season in charge, fading out of play-off contention late in the season.

Brown spent 14 years with Celtic during one of the Scottish top-flight club's most successful periods, in which they just missed out on 10 league titles in a row but won four consecutive domestic trebles.

He also won a League Cup with his first club Hibernian - and spent eight months as player-coach of Aberdeen, following his exit from Parkhead. But he left after manager Stephen Glass was sacked in February 2022 - and then returned to football with Fleetwood three months later.

His Fleetwood exit was announced just a couple of hours before the first Rangers-Celtic derby of the season.

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Comment posted by Keith, today at 12:26

    Many people seem to be circling hoping and expecting Fleetwood will get relegated now their famous owner is no longer the driving force behind the club but Fleetwood have a lot of experience in division 1 and just a boost with a change of manager may be all they need to attain another mid-table finish in a division with very few ambitious teams most just content to retain status at that level.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 12:24

    Chairman fall for it every time, different skillset completely

  • Comment posted by Book Him Danno, today at 12:21

    Another deluded ‘great player’ who automatically thinks being manger is his next step!! Never kicked a ball in top-level league football, and was nothing in terms of being a midfield kingpin compared to the likes of Roy Keane and Graeme Souness!! Try a lower league Scottish club next time - if there is a next time !!

  • Comment posted by kiliwig, today at 12:18

    Really hope Cheatwood Town are relegated after this decision. There’s only a handful of games gone for heavens sake. Sacking your manager just after the transfer window has shut is ludicrous!!

  • Comment posted by OakwellNell, today at 12:14

    Gutted for Broony, a legend that lad.

  • Comment posted by Word_Vision, today at 12:03

    I wonder if part of his management was fooling referees to get opposition players sent off 🤔...

    • Reply posted by Torrydee, today at 12:12

      Torrydee replied:
      Ooohhh naughty 😉

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 12:02

    The first of many in the next few months. Dunno what some of these owners expect.

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, today at 12:02

    Go to Chelsea he won't be any worse than Poch

    • Reply posted by Sami, today at 12:29

      Sami replied:
      Obsessed

  • Comment posted by Magpie87, today at 12:01

    Fleetwood have been punching above their weight for years, but now that the owner has (finally) been exposed, it is difficult to see anyone maintaining them at this level for long.

  • Comment posted by Tam Van Bam, today at 11:54

    Poor Player who never played for a Big Club in a Big League reflects in him being a Poor Manager Very poor.

    • Reply posted by Torrydee, today at 12:01

      Torrydee replied:
      Around 60k a week home attendances at Celtic.
      I'm not a fan but I'd say that's a pretty big club.

  • Comment posted by Arjay, today at 11:53

    Looks so weird seeing him with hair

    • Reply posted by bacchus, today at 12:03

      bacchus replied:
      It's like he's put on a wig...

  • Comment posted by zoltan socrates, today at 11:52

    Please please please become the hibs manager Scott

    Kind regards

    Heart of midlothian

    • Reply posted by Gert Buster, today at 12:03

      Gert Buster replied:
      He could manage both Edinburgh clubs no probs, they're both equally garbage.

  • Comment posted by Kev, today at 11:51

    Correct decision we should beating the like's of Charlton who will be in the relegation mix this season , as there club is in a mess, we spent big last season should be hanging round top 6

  • Comment posted by Gorgieo Armani, today at 11:49

    Difficult situation at Fleetwood with finances very tight - he'd be good for the Hibs job - provide resolute defending, commitment and drive with the existing squad there. Please make it happen !!

  • Comment posted by DavidHankey, today at 11:48

    Another ex-player who found the step up to great. Football is littered with them. Having a successful career as a player means very little in Club management.

    • Reply posted by Torrydee, today at 12:12

      Torrydee replied:
      It does seem like that sometimes.
      It may be that they've been given jobs too early as well.
      Most players serve an apprenticeship of sorts, out on loan etc.
      Some players go straight into management from playing and do well but obviously not all.
      Maybe that's why explayers who had short or not so distinguished careers do better as managers due to training kids and working up the ladder.

  • Comment posted by Torrydee, today at 11:47

    Hibs need a manager?

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 11:46

    Was a bad move from Fleetwood taking on a fella who'd played pub football is whole career. Even Big Sam would have been a better choice.

    • Reply posted by zoltan socrates, today at 11:50

      zoltan socrates replied:
      Pub football? You do realise you’re talking about fleetwood, Scott brown didn’t play for fleetwood, cmon. Wiser up, think before you comment, don’t be the cliched mouth breather you currently are, mug

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 11:40

    Fleetwood ‘sack’ Scott Brown and told him “Go Your Own Way”….I’ll get me coat!!

  • Comment posted by WTF, today at 11:36

    I expect to see the name HOWE soon

    • Reply posted by Terry, today at 11:38

      Terry replied:
      Obsessed with newcastle. Strange - this a fleetwood story

