Spanish La Liga
OsasunaOsasuna1BarcelonaBarcelona2

Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona: Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix make Barca debuts in narrow win

Joao Cancelo, Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski celebrate
Robert Lewandowski's late winner was his 25th La Liga goal for Barcelona

Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix made their Barcelona debuts as second-half substitutes as they edged out Osasuna for a dramatic La Liga win.

Jules Kounde scored the opening goal for the defending champions as he headed in from Ilkay Gundogan's corner at the end of the first half.

Chily Avila leathered in a lovely equaliser from the edge of the box.

But Robert Lewandowski scored a late winner from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Alejandro Catena.

Catena was initially booked, although it was upgraded to a red card by the video assistant referee.

Manchester City full-back Cancelo and Atletico Madrid forward Felix, both Portugal internationals, joined Barcelona on loan on deadline day.

It was a first La Liga appearance for 29-year-old Cancelo since his final Valencia game in August 2017.

Felix, who ended last season on loan at Chelsea, remains the third most expensive footballer ever after his £113m move from Benfica to Atletico in 2019.

Barcelona also brought on a third debutant, former Athletic Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez, late on.

They move onto 10 points from four games.

Meanwhile, Atletico's home match with Sevilla on Sunday was postponed because of torrential rain.

Several weather warnings have been issued across Spain as heavy rain causes major flooding across parts of the country with maximum red weather alerts in place in Madrid.

Line-ups

Osasuna

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13Fernández
  • 12AresoBooked at 41minsSubstituted forVidalat 80'minutes
  • 24CatenaBooked at 84mins
  • 28Herrando
  • 3Álvaro Armada
  • 34Muñoz
  • 14GarcíaSubstituted forBarjaat 61'minutes
  • 19IbáñezSubstituted forMoncayolaat 72'minutes
  • 10Oroz
  • 20ArnáizSubstituted forÁvilaat 62'minutes
  • 23GarcíaSubstituted forBudimirat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Herrera
  • 2Vidal
  • 4García
  • 5García
  • 6Torró
  • 7Moncayola
  • 9Ávila
  • 11Barja
  • 15Peña
  • 16Gómez
  • 17Budimir
  • 22Mojica

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20RobertoSubstituted forCanceloat 59'minutes
  • 23Koundé
  • 15ChristensenSubstituted forMartínezat 90+1'minutes
  • 3BaldeBooked at 90mins
  • 21F de JongBooked at 83mins
  • 18RomeuSubstituted forJoão Félixat 80'minutes
  • 22Gündogan
  • 27YamalSubstituted forF Torresat 59'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiBooked at 33minsSubstituted forRaphinhaat 90+1'minutes
  • 6Gavi

Substitutes

  • 2Cancelo
  • 5Martínez
  • 7F Torres
  • 11Raphinha
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 14João Félix
  • 17Alonso
  • 30Casadó
  • 31Kochen
  • 32López
  • 33Cubarsí
Referee:
Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias
Attendance:
21,966

Match Stats

Home TeamOsasunaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Osasuna 1, Barcelona 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Osasuna 1, Barcelona 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).

  4. Post update

    Aimar Oroz (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iker Muñoz.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kike Barja (Osasuna) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nacho Vidal.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Jules Koundé.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Iker Muñoz (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Moncayola with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  10. Post update

    Aimar Oroz (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  12. Post update

    Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Raphinha (Barcelona).

  14. Post update

    Juan Cruz (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Booking

    Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Íñigo Martínez replaces Andreas Christensen.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Raphinha replaces Robert Lewandowski.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Jules Koundé.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Jules Koundé.

  20. Post update

    Goal! Osasuna 1, Barcelona 2. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 3rd September 2023

  • OsasunaOsasuna1BarcelonaBarcelona2
  • GironaGirona1Las PalmasLas Palmas0
  • MallorcaMallorca0Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao0
  • Atl MadridAtlético MadridPSevillaSevillaP
    Match postponed - Other

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid440082612
2Girona431072510
3Barcelona431084410
4Atl Madrid321010197
5Ath Bilbao42116427
6Cádiz42115417
7Real Betis42115507
8Real Sociedad41307526
9Alavés42025506
10Osasuna42025506
11Valencia42024406
12Rayo Vallecano420248-46
13Celta Vigo411246-24
14Getafe411225-34
15Villarreal410369-33
16Granada4103712-53
17Mallorca402235-22
18Las Palmas402213-22
19Almería401349-51
20Sevilla300358-30
View full Spanish La Liga table

