Scottish Women's Premier League
SpartansSpartans13:00Aberdeen WomenAberdeen Women
Venue: Ainslie Park, Scotland

Spartans v Aberdeen Women

Line-ups

Spartans

Formation 4-5-1

  • 13Harrison
  • 22Robinson
  • 17McCafferty
  • 8Browning
  • 3Clelland
  • 2Mason
  • 21Jordan
  • 9Douglas
  • 7Berman
  • 27Bates
  • 18Galbraith

Substitutes

  • 1Yates
  • 4McMahon
  • 10Birse
  • 12McCafferty
  • 15Gibb
  • 16Sleator
  • 24Foote

Aberdeen Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kirby
  • 23Black
  • 15Finnie
  • 8Gover
  • 13Ogilvie
  • 7Shore
  • 24Hanssen
  • 4Broadrick
  • 6Holden
  • 10Hutchison
  • 9Stewart

Substitutes

  • 11Insch
  • 12Miller
  • 16Innes
  • 18Thomson
  • 20McCann
  • 22Murray
Referee:
Brent Falconer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Glasgow City54101321113
2Celtic44003012912
3Rangers43101441010
4Partick Thistle Women430112399
5Hearts530210469
6Motherwell42028716
7Aberdeen Women4202610-46
8Hibernian41216605
9Spartans4013314-111
10Dundee United Women4013016-161
11Hamilton Academical Women4004118-170
12Montrose Women4004220-180
View full Scottish Women's Premier League table

