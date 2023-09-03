MotherwellMotherwell16:00Montrose WomenMontrose Women
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Glasgow City
|5
|4
|1
|0
|13
|2
|11
|13
|2
|Celtic
|4
|4
|0
|0
|30
|1
|29
|12
|3
|Rangers
|4
|3
|1
|0
|14
|4
|10
|10
|4
|Partick Thistle Women
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|3
|9
|9
|5
|Hearts
|5
|3
|0
|2
|10
|4
|6
|9
|6
|Motherwell
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|7
|1
|6
|7
|Aberdeen Women
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|10
|-4
|6
|8
|Hibernian
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|6
|0
|5
|9
|Spartans
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|14
|-11
|1
|10
|Dundee United Women
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|16
|-16
|1
|11
|Hamilton Academical Women
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|18
|-17
|0
|12
|Montrose Women
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|20
|-18
|0