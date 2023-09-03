Close menu
Scottish Women's Premier League
MotherwellMotherwell16:00Montrose WomenMontrose Women
Venue: K Park Training Academy

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Glasgow City54101321113
2Celtic44003012912
3Rangers43101441010
4Partick Thistle Women430112399
5Hearts530210469
6Motherwell42028716
7Aberdeen Women4202610-46
8Hibernian41216605
9Spartans4013314-111
10Dundee United Women4013016-161
11Hamilton Academical Women4004118-170
12Montrose Women4004220-180
View full Scottish Women's Premier League table

Top Stories