Mohamed Salah: Jurgen Klopp 'has no doubt' over forward's commitment to Liverpool

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Speculation over Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool could intensify this week, but no-one is calmer than Jurgen Klopp about his star forward's future.

Klopp's side rejected a £150m bid for the Egypt international from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad last week, with the Reds insisting the 31-year-old is not for sale.

With the transfer window in Saudi Arabia not closing until Thursday, Liverpool are bracing themselves for more bids in the coming days.

But after watching him score one goal and play a part in the others as the Reds beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, Klopp insists Salah is focused only on doing his best for the club.

"I never had any doubt about his commitment to this club," the German told Sky Sports.

"You can't imagine how much fuss the world has made but how calm we are with it. He is our player and wants to play here."

That belief in Salah's desire to remain at Liverpool appears to be felt in the dressing room.

Summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai, who scored his first goal for the club after just three minutes against Villa, said: "You know it is football, everyone is talking. We are really happy that he has stayed.

"We are of course speaking between each other but he wants to stay, he wants to be here and be with us.

"We are really happy - we need people in the team like him."

Football Focus discuss Mo Salah's future at Liverpool

It is understandable Szoboszlai and his team-mates would be keen to emphasise Salah's importance to the team.

With his goal against Villa, he has has now scored or assisted in 10 consecutive appearances in the Premier League - the longest run since the frontman himself went on a 15-match streak between August-December 2021.

Salah, who has two goals in four games so far this season, has not scored fewer than 19 in a single season since moving to Anfield in 2017. He also has 188 goals for the club, putting him fifth in their all-time list.

While the Reds are being offered a significant sum of money for a 31-year-old, that is a lot of goals from one individual to try to replace.

"He has unbelievable numbers but it's not a surprise that he has the numbers," added Klopp.

"He didn't look for a second like he thought about anything else other than about Aston Villa, being involved in all the goals."

There was certainly no question about Salah's commitment with his performance against Villa.

But every player has their price and, should Al-Ittihad returned with improved bids in the coming days, it could prove to be a real test of Liverpool's resolve.

Comments

Join the conversation

212 comments

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 18:48

    Media doing their best over the last week to stir up spit over this. Looks like we've got another 4 days of clueless nomarks gobbing off.

    • Reply posted by Bebop7, today at 18:55

      Bebop7 replied:
      So true, it's seems every man and his dog wants him to leave, it's not their decision to make fortunately they can gob off as much as they like. Pathetic lot.

  • Comment posted by jabbawonga, today at 18:49

    Why doesn’t the media shut up about this nonsense, he’s not for sale, that’s the end of it.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:15

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      If FSG are struggling to find someone to invest in Liverpool FC, then perhaps selling Salah for an ridiculous amount to the SPL could achieve this same purpose.

  • Comment posted by Flip M, today at 19:03

    Amazing that despite everything said by Salah's agent, his teammates, and Klopp, that this is still a story. Almost like the news channels are desperate to create content and get hits. Oh, wait...

    • Reply posted by james joseph, today at 19:12

      james joseph replied:
      Why let truth get in the way of a good story eh?

      I expect speculation from bloggers and click-bait merchants...even when the story has been put to bed.

      But the BBC?

      Just look at the last line of the report.

      I thought the BBC only reported facts...not opinions?

      Perhaps I am wrong.

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 18:53

    Opposition DESPERATE for Liverpool to sell hahaha

    Pathetic

    • Reply posted by taffygirl4, today at 18:59

      taffygirl4 replied:
      So true

  • Comment posted by Presuming Ed, today at 18:50

    There was life after Keegan, Rush, Dalglish, Fowler, Owen, Torres, Suarez, Dundee..
    We have Doak.

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 19:21

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      The faces may change but the team continues on.

  • Comment posted by mal123, today at 18:58

    Remember when Coutinho was sold and they asked how could Liverpool cope with the departure. Rather well actually! Not so good for Coutinho though.

    • Reply posted by KopoftheLeague, today at 19:09

      KopoftheLeague replied:
      That was partly as he was one of four key forwards at the time and Klopp struggled to get them all in the starting 11. Selling one solved that problem.
      Also the money from selling Coutinho enabled the purchases of Van Dijk and Allison.
      Salah will eventually be sold but personally I’m hoping not until next summer, and that Liverpool have a suitable replacement lined up by then.

  • Comment posted by Casey, today at 18:48

    Bit slow on this story. He’s already told the team he’s staying

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 19:22

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      Shame the media refuses to accept that fact.

  • Comment posted by mal123, today at 18:52

    And to think they called him a one season wonder!

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 19:18

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      He may be in the SPL. 😉

  • Comment posted by kopite, today at 18:54

    Sell Salah at end of season for£200m can buy 3or4 players

    • Reply posted by Mr Facts, today at 18:55

      Mr Facts replied:
      Spot on. That's what will happen

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 19:08

    A storm in a teacup. Salah not going anywhere this year.

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 19:23

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      I assume the downvotes are coming from non Liverpool fans who cannot accept this fact.

  • Comment posted by MI, today at 19:14

    Best case scenario will be we sell at the end of the season with CL position secured. We'll need couple of top players and get some quality depth in the squad using the money.
    Whatever happens Salah is a legend just like mane, hendo, bobby and fab. They took us right to the top and all Lpool fans will forever cherish them.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:37

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Just playing devil’s advocate, but didn’t Gary O’Neil say the same things about Nunes less than 24 hours before he joined Man City?

  • Comment posted by ru4eel, today at 19:08

    I think if it brings in £200 million and Klopp is given that amount to reinvest in the squad I would be happy. Imagine what Klopp would do will that. Salah has been a magnificent servant to the club, he may have another year or two playing at the highest level. If he chose to stay we have an amazing striker, if he chose to leave I would wish him all the best.

    • Reply posted by gary29979, today at 19:14

      gary29979 replied:
      2.5 Darwin Nunez’s

  • Comment posted by Houga Allst, today at 18:44

    £240m at end of season after LFC have won the premier league.

    • Reply posted by keith, today at 18:51

      keith replied:
      Don't talk stupid

  • Comment posted by Just__Facts, today at 18:59

    Media storm.... not for sale this window. End of story.

  • Comment posted by NJRedsFan , today at 18:58

    LFC should tell the Saudi's £250M, all up front, plus £250M signing bonus for Salah if they really want him.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:39

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      I think the signing bonus would be agreed between Salah and his new team, nothing to do with Liverpool. Liverpool can only control the fee that they will receive and how they receive it, nothing else.

  • Comment posted by Nolte returns, today at 18:45

    He will go on the summer I'd say , fair enough . They won't sell him to de rail their own season . Not gonna happen .

    • Reply posted by The_swede, today at 18:54

      The_swede replied:
      *derail

  • Comment posted by mike tyson, today at 19:03

    Gotta love klopp

  • Comment posted by readingbalzac, today at 19:09

    Salah can’t be replaced. Not with 300mio or 400mio. He is pure gold for Liverpool. It doesn’t matter how good the opponent is he’ll score,assist,or play the ball before the assist. Let alone the influence he has on the team. He was mom against villa and he was key against Newcastle. Who would you want instead of him.Mbappe isn’t coming.

  • Comment posted by Sense at last, today at 19:06

    I will say it again and people seem to be missing or possibly ignoring this .. some of us have morals and Mohamed Salah could well be one of us, so considering Saudi Arabia's human rights record, he may well have no interest in going there .. he's the highest profile sportsman in the world and dismissing SA would be a huge statement .. wont happen untill he negotiates his next contract

    • Reply posted by The_swede, today at 19:08

      The_swede replied:
      *won't
      *until

  • Comment posted by gaz, today at 18:58

    All being fuelled by the BBC hys. Very sad. Brexit racism and climate scam all having a slow day. Cancel if you dare.

    • Reply posted by redbluewhiteyellow, today at 19:09

      redbluewhiteyellow replied:
      Egg.

      🥚

