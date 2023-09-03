Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

A man in his 60s has been arrested after allegedly racially abusing a Wolves player at Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Palace say the individual, who was sitting in the Main Stand, was quickly removed from the stadium and arrested.

The south London club said they are "incredibly disappointed" and "offer our sincere apologies and support to the Wolves player involved".

Palace say they will support the police investigation and conduct their own.

"As a club we have zero tolerance for any form of discrimination or racist abuse. It has no place in football, nor society," they added.

Odsonne Edouard scored twice as Palace beat Wolves 3-2 in the Premier League game.

The Metropolitan police said: "On Sunday, 3 September a man aged in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of a racially-aggravated public order offence after allegedly racially abusing a player during [the] Crystal Palace v Wolves match at Selhurst Park.

"He was taken to a south London police station. Racial abuse will absolutely not be tolerated and officers remain committed to working with the Premier League and clubs to take action against those responsible."

In a statement, Wolves said: "We are very disappointed to report that one of our players was the target of discriminatory abuse by an opposing fan during today's game with Crystal Palace.

"We reported the incident quickly to Crystal Palace, Premier League match centre and the matchday officials.

"Crystal Palace security moved swiftly to remove the supporter in question and notified police at Selhurst Park.

"We are offering our full support to the player involved and have provided a formal statement to the Metropolitan Police.

"Racism or discrimination in any form is completely unacceptable and should never be left unchallenged."

Palace added: "During today's match, it was brought to our attention that a Wolverhampton Wanderers player reported that he received racist abuse from an individual situated in the Main Stand.

"The Met Police, The Premier League and matchday officials were informed and our security team immediately removed the individual from the stadium, where he was detained and arrested. He is now subject to a police investigation. We will of course support that investigation and also conduct our own."