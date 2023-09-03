Last updated on .From the section European Football

Only 11 players have scored more Ligue 1 goals than Kylian Mbappe's 169

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain increased the pressure on Lyon boss Laurent Blanc with victory.

Mbappe netted an early penalty after Corentin Tolisso fouled Manuel Ugarte, and Achraf Hakimi doubled the lead after a one-two with Ousmane Dembele.

Marco Asensio and Mbappe gave PSG a 4-0 lead - the first time Lyon trailed by four goals at half-time in a league game since 1966.

Tolisso netted a consolation penalty as Lyon avoided a thorough thrashing.

Second-placed PSG are unbeaten this season, while Lyon remain bottom on one point from four games.

France striker Mbappe has scored five goals in three games after coming back into the fold, having been frozen out in the summer as the club tried to sell him.