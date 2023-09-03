Match ends, Lyon 1, Paris Saint Germain 4.
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain increased the pressure on Lyon boss Laurent Blanc with victory.
Mbappe netted an early penalty after Corentin Tolisso fouled Manuel Ugarte, and Achraf Hakimi doubled the lead after a one-two with Ousmane Dembele.
Marco Asensio and Mbappe gave PSG a 4-0 lead - the first time Lyon trailed by four goals at half-time in a league game since 1966.
Tolisso netted a consolation penalty as Lyon avoided a thorough thrashing.
Second-placed PSG are unbeaten this season, while Lyon remain bottom on one point from four games.
France striker Mbappe has scored five goals in three games after coming back into the fold, having been frozen out in the summer as the club tried to sell him.
Line-ups
Lyon
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lopes
- 22Mata Pedro Lourenço
- 2Diomandé
- 55Caleta-Car
- 3Tagliafico
- 8TolissoBooked at 3minsSubstituted forLepenantat 80'minutes
- 98Maitland-NilesBooked at 58mins
- 37NuamahSubstituted forPereira dos Santosat 76'minutes
- 6Caqueret
- 18CherkiSubstituted forAlveroat 76'minutes
- 11KadewereSubstituted forBaldéat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Baldé
- 12O'Brien
- 17Riou
- 20Kumbedi
- 21Silva Milagres
- 24Lepenant
- 47Pereira dos Santos
- 80Alvero
- 84El Arouch
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 99G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 37Skriniar
- 21HernándezBooked at 48mins
- 33Zaïre-EmeryBooked at 73minsSubstituted forNdourat 86'minutes
- 4UgarteSubstituted forRuizat 75'minutes
- 17Vitinha
- 10DembéléSubstituted forBarcolaat 75'minutes
- 11AsensioSubstituted forGonçalo Ramosat 75'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 8Ruiz
- 9Gonçalo Ramos
- 15Danilo
- 27Ndour
- 28Soler
- 29Barcola
- 32Kurzawa
- 80Tenas
- Referee:
- Eric Wattellier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lyon 1, Paris Saint Germain 4.
Attempt blocked. Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitinha.
Attempt blocked. Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Attempt blocked. Jeffinho (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gonçalo Ramos.
Gonçalo Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clinton Mata (Lyon).
Attempt saved. Jeffinho (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Cher Ndour replaces Warren Zaïre-Emery.
Attempt missed. Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a through ball.
Substitution, Lyon. Johann Lepenant replaces Corentin Tolisso.
Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Skelly Alvero (Lyon).
Attempt saved. Gonçalo Ramos (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bradley Barcola.
Foul by Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Corentin Tolisso (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Lyon. Skelly Alvero replaces Rayan Cherki.
Substitution, Lyon. Jeffinho replaces Ernest Nuamah.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Gonçalo Ramos replaces Marco Asensio.