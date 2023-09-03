Close menu
Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan4FiorentinaFiorentina0

Inter Milan 4-0 Fiorentina: Lautaro Martinez scores twice as hosts go top of Serie A

Lautaro Martinez
Lautaro Martinez has scored five goals in three Serie A matches this season

Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter Milan thrashed Fiorentina at the San Siro to move to the top of Serie A.

France forward Marcus Thuram scored his first goal since a summer move from Borussia Monchengladbach, with a diving header to put the hosts in front.

Argentina striker Martinez then swept home twice either side of Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty.

The result maintains Inter's 100% start to the new campaign, lifting them above city rivals AC on goal difference.

Meanwhile, goals from former Manchester City defender Danilo and Federico Chiesa helped Juventus to a comfortable 2-0 win at Empoli.

Massimiliano Allegri's side sit third in the table and are one of four sides, along with AC Milan, Inter and Leece, to be unbeaten after three games in the Italian top flight.

Lecce, who are fourth, won 2-0 against Salernitana, while Torino beat Genoa 1-0 in Sunday's other matches.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Sommer
  • 36Darmian
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2DumfriesSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 70'minutes
  • 23BarellaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forFrattesiat 59'minutes
  • 20ÇalhanogluSubstituted forAsllaniat 78'minutes
  • 22Mkhitaryan
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forZopolato Nevesat 70'minutes
  • 10La Martínez
  • 9ThuramSubstituted forArnautovicat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Ju Cuadrado
  • 8Arnautovic
  • 14Klaassen
  • 16Frattesi
  • 21Asllani
  • 28Pavard
  • 30Zopolato Neves
  • 31Bisseck
  • 40Calligaris
  • 42Agoumé
  • 47Kamate
  • 49Sarr
  • 77Audero

Fiorentina

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 53Christensen
  • 2Cordeiro Dos Santos
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 16RanieriBooked at 39mins
  • 3Biraghi
  • 6ArthurSubstituted forAmatucciat 75'minutes
  • 38Mandragora
  • 10GonzálezSubstituted forInfantinoat 55'minutes
  • 5BonaventuraSubstituted forBrekaloat 55'minutes
  • 99KouaméSubstituted forSottilat 45'minutes
  • 9BeltránSubstituted forNzolaat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Terracciano
  • 7Sottil
  • 18Nzola
  • 19Infantino
  • 26Mina
  • 28Martínez
  • 30Martinelli
  • 32Duncan
  • 33Kayode
  • 37Comuzzo
  • 65Parisi
  • 73Amatucci
  • 77Brekalo
  • 91Kokorin
Referee:
Matteo Marchetti

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamFiorentina
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home21
Away6
Shots on Target
Home11
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 4, Fiorentina 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 4, Fiorentina 0.

  3. Post update

    Dodô (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lorenzo Amatucci (Fiorentina).

  6. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by M'Bala Nzola (Fiorentina).

  8. Post update

    Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Matteo Darmian.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Fiorentina. Gino Infantino tries a through ball, but M'Bala Nzola is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gino Infantino (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).

  13. Post update

    Riccardo Sottil (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Rolando Mandragora (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Inter Milan).

  16. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  17. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Oliver Christensen (Fiorentina).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josip Brekalo (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dodô.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gino Infantino (Fiorentina).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 3rd September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan33008089
2AC Milan33008269
3Juventus32106157
4Lecce32106337
5Atalanta32016246
6Napoli32016336
7Hellas Verona32014406
8Fiorentina311167-14
9Bologna311134-14
10Frosinone311134-14
11Torino311124-24
12Lazio310234-13
13Sassuolo310235-23
14Genoa310225-33
15Monza310225-33
16Salernitana302135-22
17Udinese302114-32
18Roma301246-21
19Cagliari301214-31
20Empoli300305-50
View full Italian Serie A table

