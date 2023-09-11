Match ends, Portugal 9, Luxembourg 0.
Diogo Jota scored twice with Bruno Fernandes also on target as Portugal thrashed Luxembourg to maintain their 100% Euro 2024 qualification record.
Without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal were 4-0 ahead at half-time with two goals apiece from Goncalo Inacio and Goncalo Ramos.
Jota made it 5-0, Ricardo Horta got a sixth and Jota added a seventh.
Fernandes, who also made three goals, scored the eighth and former Chelsea player Joao Felix added a late ninth.
Manchester United midfielder Fernandes created the first goal with a cross from the right wing with the outside of his boot and also was involved in the build-up to Portugal's fourth and fifth goals.
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva set up their second goal and Liverpool forward Jota, who also hit the crossbar in the first half, played the pass for Horta to score.
It means Portugal have won all six of their Euro 2024 Group J qualifying matches since Roberto Martinez became head coach in January when he replaced Fernando Santos, who resigned after Portugal's quarter-final defeat by Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar.
Leaders Portugal have scored 24 goals in their six matches and conceded none.
They will qualify for next summer's Euro 2024 in Germany with three games to spare if they win at home against second-placed Slovakia on 13 October and third-placed Luxembourg fail to win away at Iceland.
Earlier on Monday, Luxembourg's under-21 side lost 3-0 to England in a European Under-21 2025 qualifier.
Line-ups
Portugal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Diogo Costa
- 2Nélson SemedoSubstituted forCanceloat 61'minutes
- 4Rúben Dias
- 14Inácio
- 19Dalot
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 13DaniloSubstituted forNevesat 75'minutes
- 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forRicardo Hortaat 61'minutes
- 21Jota
- 17Rafael LeãoSubstituted forOtávioat 75'minutes
- 9Gonçalo RamosSubstituted forJoão Félixat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 3António Silva
- 5Gomes
- 6João Palhinha
- 7Neto
- 11João Félix
- 12Sá
- 15Ricardo Horta
- 16Otávio
- 18Neves
- 20Cancelo
- 23Vitinha
Luxembourg
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Moris
- 18Jans
- 3MahmutovicBooked at 65mins
- 2ChanotSubstituted forKoracat 78'minutes
- 17PintoSubstituted forThillat 54'minutesBooked at 54mins
- 4BohnertSubstituted forGersonat 45'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 10Sinani
- 16Barreiro
- 20RupilSubstituted forThillat 45'minutes
- 6Borges Sanches
- 5CurciSubstituted forCarlsonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Gerson
- 8Ikene
- 9Dardari
- 11Thill
- 12Schon
- 13Carlson
- 14Korac
- 15Dzogovic
- 19Elshan
- 21Thill
- 22Martins
- 23Pereira Cardoso
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portugal 9, Luxembourg 0.
Post update
Foul by João Félix (Portugal).
Post update
Enes Mahmutovic (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 9, Luxembourg 0. João Félix (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rúben Neves.
Post update
Otávio (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg).
Post update
Otávio (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Danel Sinani (Luxembourg).
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 8, Luxembourg 0. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ricardo Horta.
Post update
Offside, Luxembourg. Enes Mahmutovic tries a through ball, but Danel Sinani is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Ricardo Horta (Portugal).
Post update
Lars Gerson (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg. Seid Korac replaces Maxime Chanot.
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 7, Luxembourg 0. Diogo Jota (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Lars Gerson (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ricardo Horta (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lars Gerson (Luxembourg).
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Rúben Neves replaces Danilo Pereira.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Otávio replaces Rafael Leão.