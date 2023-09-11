Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Portugal, European champions in 2016, have won all of their six qualifiers for Euro 2024

Diogo Jota scored twice with Bruno Fernandes also on target as Portugal thrashed Luxembourg to maintain their 100% Euro 2024 qualification record.

Without the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal were 4-0 ahead at half-time with two goals apiece from Goncalo Inacio and Goncalo Ramos.

Jota made it 5-0, Ricardo Horta got a sixth and Jota added a seventh.

Fernandes, who also made three goals, scored the eighth and former Chelsea player Joao Felix added a late ninth.

Manchester United midfielder Fernandes created the first goal with a cross from the right wing with the outside of his boot and also was involved in the build-up to Portugal's fourth and fifth goals.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva set up their second goal and Liverpool forward Jota, who also hit the crossbar in the first half, played the pass for Horta to score.

It means Portugal have won all six of their Euro 2024 Group J qualifying matches since Roberto Martinez became head coach in January when he replaced Fernando Santos, who resigned after Portugal's quarter-final defeat by Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar.

Leaders Portugal have scored 24 goals in their six matches and conceded none.

They will qualify for next summer's Euro 2024 in Germany with three games to spare if they win at home against second-placed Slovakia on 13 October and third-placed Luxembourg fail to win away at Iceland.

Earlier on Monday, Luxembourg's under-21 side lost 3-0 to England in a European Under-21 2025 qualifier.