Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Nick Montgomery leaves Central Coast Mariners as the A-League's champions

Former Scotland Under-21 midfielder Nick Montgomery has been appointed Hibernian manager following the departure of Lee Johnson.

The Leeds-born 41-year-old moves to Easter Road from Australian champions Central Coast Mariners, where he has been in charge since July 2021.

He has signed a three-year deal with Hibs.

Johnson was sacked last month after losing his opening three games in the new Scottish Premiership.

He left the club prior to the second leg of their Europa League play-off match against Aston Villa having lost the first leg 5-0 at home.

Sergio Raimundo will be Montgomery's assistant and Miguel de Oliveira Miranda Hibs' new goalkeeping coach while David Gray will remain first-team coach.

Montgomery, who won two Scotland Under-21 caps, played for Sheffield United for 12 years before moving to Australia in 2011.

He spent five years in Gosford before joining Wollongong Wolves but returned as assistant coach at the end of his playing career in 2018.

Montgomery took Central Coast Mariners from the lower echelons of the division to their first A-League title in 10 years and the first Australia Cup final in their history.

"We are really excited about bringing Nick to the football club," said director of football Brian McDermott.

"I've followed Nick's career for a number of years. As a player, he was a leader and he's brought that quality into his managerial and coaching career. What he's done as a coach is really impressive.

"He created a strong relationship and camaraderie between the supporters, players and staff, and he's an excellent man manager which has seen him get the best out of the players he's worked with.

"Everyone has bought into him as a person and as a coach. We look forward to working with him and bringing successful times to this football club."

More to follow.