Gary Johnson's Torquay side have taken 13 points from seven matches

Gary Johnson is planning a heart-to-heart with his Torquay United squad after their winning run came to an end.

The Gulls lost at Aveley on Saturday and slipped to sixth In National League South, while poor performances have made sections of the fanbase restless.

A disappointed Johnson told BBC Radio Devon: "We've got some quality players but we're seeing it in bits at the moment, not the whole way through.

"You have got to treat it as a blip, but the lads have got to liven up."

United have kept one clean sheet in seven games, conceding 10 goals in the other six games and scoring just 10 themselves.

Johnson said: "We've got to have a bit of a heart-to-heart with the players and appeal to their footballing nature and ask if they want to nick a living or earn a living.

"They're a good group of lads but they were just not near - the keeper [Mark Halstead] is the only one you could pick out, he made some good saves, he's certainly not nicking a living."

Johnson said he had 'seen in the faces how disappointed the lads are'.

He said: "They are trying but at the moment they just can't get their game going, even in the games we've won. We haven't really got going yet in the way we want to play, we want to get more goals."