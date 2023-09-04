Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 8 September

Cardiff Met v Pontypridd United; 19:45 BST: Cardiff Met will be looking to bounce back after falling to their first defeat of the season at Newtown last weekend. Pontypridd will be looking to extend their unbeaten run, having not lost in their last three games. The Archers beat Pontypridd twice in last season's league meetings, including a 3-0 win at Cyncoed.

Saturday, 9 September

Aberystwyth Town v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 BST: Aberystwyth remain bottom, without a win and a goal so far this season while Caernarfon's unbeaten start was ended by Connah's Quay Nomads last weekend. Anthony Williams' Aber will be looking for a repeat of the last time they faced the Canaries at Park Avenue, a 3-2 win which ensured top-flight survival.

Barry Town United v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 BST: Barry are still seeing their first win of the season since their return to the top-flight having lost two and drawn three of their opening five games. Nomads have won their last two league games, including an impressive display in a 4-0 victory at Caernarfon last Friday,

Haverfordwest County v Newtown; 14:30 BST: Both sides secured their first wins of the campaign last weekend with Newtown beating Cardiff Met at home last Friday and County winning at Colwyn Bay. The teams last met in May at Latham Park, with Haverfordwest winning the play-off final on penalties to secure their place in the Europa Conference League.

Penybont v Colwyn Bay; 14:30 BST: Rhys Griffiths' side suffered their first league defeat of the season last Saturday, a 2-1 loss at Bala Town. Colwyn Bay are still to win in the league this season and go into this game on the back of three successive defeats.

Wednesday, 13 September

Bala Town v The New Saints; 19:45 BST: Both sides meet midweek at Maes Tegid as they will be involved in Scottish Challenge Cup action over the weekend. Saints maintained their lead at the top with a 6-0 win over Aberystwyth while Bala are the only other unbeaten side in the league following victory against Penybont.