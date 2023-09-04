Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Jack Moylan has the highest shot accuracy of any player to have scored at least five goals in the League of Ireland this season

League One side Lincoln City will sign forward Jack Moylan when his deal with League of Ireland club Shelbourne ends.

Moylan, 22, will be eligible to play for the Imps from the opening of the winter transfer window on 1 January.

The former Bohemians prospect has scored eight goals in 24 appearances during the current Irish top-flight season, which ends on 3 November.

Director of football Jez George said Lincoln had "extensively" tracked Moylan's progress with Shelbourne.

"I hope that this news is a bonus to our supporters and exciting news after the closing of the transfer window," said George, adding that City had not announced the news on transfer deadline day because Shelbourne played St Patrick's Athletic that evening.

"We are excited for Jack to join our Irish contingent from January. He is an exciting young talent who we look forward to developing at Lincoln City."

Seventh-placed Lincoln, who are on a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions and reached the third round of the Carabao Cup by winning on penalties at Premier League side Sheffield United, have six players in their squad with Irish heritage.

Manager Mark Kennedy was a Republic of Ireland international alongside Shelbourne boss Damian Duff during his playing career.