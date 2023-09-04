Last updated on .From the section Football

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane and ex-Manchester City defender Micah Richards were working as Sky Sports pundits at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after an alleged incident during Arsenal's 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

It follows the circulation of footage on social media showing Sky Sports pundits Micah Richards and Roy Keane involved in an altercation with an individual.

Ex-United captain Keane was reportedly the alleged victim of the assault.

Sky Sports say Richards was "acting to defuse a situation".

"Police are investigating an incident at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, 3 September, during which a man was assaulted," The Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"On Monday, 4 September, a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault (ABH). The man has been taken into police custody. Enquiries are ongoing."

A Sky Sports spokesperson said: "We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media. In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation."

Ex-Manchester City and England defender Richards, 35, and former Republic of Ireland international Keane, 52, were working on Sky Sports' coverage of the Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium.