Linfield beat Coleraine in last season's final

Holders Linfield will host Premier Intermediate League side Queen's University in the first round of their defence of the BetMcLean Cup.

The students caused a huge shock three years ago when they knocked the Blues out of the Irish Cup.

Last season's beaten finalists Coleraine are at home to Bangor while 2021-22 winners Cliftonville host Institute.

Third-tier Dollingstown will welcome Glentoran to Planter's Park.

Current Championship leaders Newington make the trip to 2018 winners Dungannon Swifts and there is also a first round battle between two previous winners of the competition, as 2017 champions Ballymena United host Lisburn Distillery, who lifted the League Cup back in 2011.

The round one draw was seeded, with the the 12 Premiership clubs and the top-four-ranked Championship clubs from last season taking their place in the seeded pot, with the remaining eight Championship clubs, six preliminary round winners and two Premier Intermediate League clubs that received a bye in the unseeded pot.