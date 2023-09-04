Tottenham Hotspur: Tanguy Ndombele and Davinson Sanchez leave Premier League club for Galatasaray
Last updated on .From the section Tottenham
Tottenham duo Tanguy Ndombele and Davinson Sanchez have both left the club to join Galatasaray.
France midfielder Ndombele, 26, joins the Turkish champions on a season-long loan with an option to buy for £12.8m.
Colombia defender Sanchez, 27, has signed a four-year deal with the option of a further season after Galatasaray agreed an £8.1m fee for the player.
Sanchez arrived at Spurs in 2017 for a reported £42m, while Ndombele was a £55m acquisition in 2019.
Both were club-record signings for Tottenham but neither have started a Premier League fixture this term under new boss Ange Postecoglou.
This is Ndombele's third loan spell away from Tottenham, having previously had stints with former club Lyon and Serie A winners Napoli.
Sanchez leaves Tottenham after six years at the club following his move from Ajax in 2017. He made 207 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals.
- Latest Tottenham news, analysis and fan views
- Get Spurs news notifications
- Listen to the latest The Far Post podcast
- Our coverage of Tottenham Hotspur is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Spurs - go straight to all the best content