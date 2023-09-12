Match ends, Italy 2, Ukraine 1.
Davide Frattesi scored twice as Italy claimed a crucial win over Ukraine to keep alive their hopes of reaching Euro 2024.
After a 1-1 draw in North Macedonia, the defending European champions were third in Group C.
But Frattesi, on loan at Sassuolo from Inter Milan, scored twice in the first 29 minutes to put Italy in charge.
Andriy Yarmolenko pulled one back, but it was not enough to deny Italy as they moved above Ukraine into second place.
England, who beat Scotland 3-1 in a friendly at Hampden Park, lead the section on 13 points from five games with Italy on seven points from four matches.
Ukraine and North Macedonia both have seven points from five matches, with only the top two sides at the end of the group phase qualifying for Euro 2024 in Germany.
Italy play Malta at home in their next qualifier on 14 October before a match against England at Wembley three days later.
Line-ups
Italy
Formation 4-3-3
- 1G Donnarumma
- 2Di Lorenzo
- 15Scalvini
- 23Bastoni
- 3DimarcoSubstituted forBiraghiat 58'minutes
- 8Frattesi
- 5Locatelli
- 18BarellaSubstituted forCristanteat 84'minutes
- 21ZanioloSubstituted forOrsoliniat 72'minutes
- 10RaspadoriSubstituted forReteguiat 72'minutes
- 20ZaccagniSubstituted forGnontoat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Biraghi
- 6Romagnoli
- 7Orsolini
- 9Retegui
- 11Gnonto
- 12Vicario
- 13Darmian
- 14Pessina
- 16Cristante
- 17Immobile
- 19Casale
- 22Meret
Ukraine
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bushchan
- 2KonoplyaBooked at 62mins
- 13ZabarnyiBooked at 78mins
- 4Kryvtsov
- 16MykolenkoBooked at 38mins
- 6StepanenkoBooked at 76minsSubstituted forSydorchukat 84'minutes
- 17ZinchenkoSubstituted forBuyalskyiat 75'minutes
- 7YarmolenkoSubstituted forMudrykat 58'minutes
- 8Sudakov
- 15TsygankovSubstituted forVanatat 75'minutes
- 11DovbykSubstituted forYaremchukat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Mykhailichenko
- 5Sydorchuk
- 9Yaremchuk
- 10Mudryk
- 12Trubin
- 14Buyalskyi
- 18Vanat
- 19Popov
- 20Zubkov
- 21Karavaev
- 22Nazaryna
- 23Lunin
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Italy 2, Ukraine 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vladyslav Vanat (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Heorhii Sudakov.
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Vitalii Mykolenko.
Post update
Attempt missed. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Italy) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Yukhym Konoplya.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mateo Retegui (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Riccardo Orsolini (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vitalii Mykolenko (Ukraine).
Post update
Attempt missed. Yukhym Konoplya (Ukraine) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mykhailo Mudryk with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine. Serhii Sydorchuk replaces Taras Stepanenko.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Bryan Cristante replaces Nicolò Barella.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mykhailo Mudryk (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Riccardo Orsolini (Italy).
Post update
Vitalii Buyalskyi (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nicolò Barella (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Gnonto.
Booking
Illia Zabarnyi (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Mateo Retegui (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Illia Zabarnyi (Ukraine).
Post update
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Italy).