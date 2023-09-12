Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Davide Frattesi only made his international debut for Italy in June 2022

Davide Frattesi scored twice as Italy claimed a crucial win over Ukraine to keep alive their hopes of reaching Euro 2024.

After a 1-1 draw in North Macedonia, the defending European champions were third in Group C.

But Frattesi, on loan at Sassuolo from Inter Milan, scored twice in the first 29 minutes to put Italy in charge.

Andriy Yarmolenko pulled one back, but it was not enough to deny Italy as they moved above Ukraine into second place.

England, who beat Scotland 3-1 in a friendly at Hampden Park, lead the section on 13 points from five games with Italy on seven points from four matches.

Ukraine and North Macedonia both have seven points from five matches, with only the top two sides at the end of the group phase qualifying for Euro 2024 in Germany.

Italy play Malta at home in their next qualifier on 14 October before a match against England at Wembley three days later.