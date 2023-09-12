Close menu
European Championship - Qualifying Group I
RomaniaRomania2KosovoKosovo0

Romania 2-0 Kosovo: Euro 2024 qualifier suspended for 50 minutes after chanting

Last updated on .From the section Football

Romania fans with anti-Kosovan and nationalistic banners during the match in Bucharest
Romania fans held up anti-Kosovan and nationalistic banners during the match in Bucharest

Romania's Euro 2024 qualifier against Kosovo in Bucharest was suspended for 50 minutes after provocative chanting from a section of the home side's fans.

The match was stopped in the 18th minute after some Romania fans chanted "Serbia Serbia" and held up a banner which said "Kosovo is Serbia".

French referee Willy Delajod responded by taking the players off the pitch.

Uefa said the "match resumed after play was suspended due to discriminatory behaviour from some supporters".

Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in February 2008, after years of strained relations between its Serb and mainly Albanian inhabitants.

Many Serbs consider it the birthplace of their nation. But of the 1.8 million people living in Kosovo, 92% are Albanian and only 6% Serb. The rest are Bosniaks, Gorans, Turks and Roma.

Kosovo's independence is recognised by 100 countries, including the United Kingdom, but Romania is among a handful of EU countries which does not.

Romanian supporters also held up a different banner which said "Bessarabia is Romania" in the same part of the ground as the one with the anti-Kosovo message.

Bessarabia, which had been part of Romania from 1918-1940, is divided between Moldova and parts of Ukraine.

Romania won the Group I match 2-0 thanks to late goals from Nicolae Stanciu and Valentin Mihaila after Kosovo's Vedat Muriqi was sent off just before half-time.

Switzerland are top of the group with 14 points from six matches while Romania are second on 12. Kosovo are winless on four points.

French referee Willy Delajod led the players back to the dressing rooms after suspending the match
French referee Willy Delajod led the players back to the dressing rooms after suspending the match
Riot police attempted to speak with the fans leading the chanting at the National Arena in Bucharest
Riot police attempted to speak with the fans leading the chanting at the National Arena in Bucharest
Romania midfielder Nicolae Stanciu spoke with Romanian fans after the referee stopped the match
Romania midfielder Nicolae Stanciu also spoke with Romanian fans after the referee stopped the match
Nicolae Stanciu, who earlier missed a penalty, went on to score Romania's second goal in the 2-0 win
Stanciu, who earlier missed a penalty, went on to score Romania's second goal in the 2-0 win

Line-ups

Romania

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 12Moldovan
  • 2Ratiu
  • 3Dragusin
  • 15BurcaBooked at 9minsSubstituted forMarinat 63'minutes
  • 11BancuBooked at 52mins
  • 5Screciu
  • 14HagiSubstituted forMorutanat 72'minutes
  • 10Stanciu
  • 8CicâldauSubstituted forOlaruat 77'minutes
  • 20ComanSubstituted forMihailaat 71'minutes
  • 9PuscasBooked at 33minsSubstituted forAlibecat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Târnovanu
  • 4Rus
  • 6Marin
  • 7Alibec
  • 13Mihaila
  • 16Aioani
  • 17Bîrligea
  • 18Marin
  • 19Olaru
  • 21Morutan
  • 22Camora
  • 23Sorescu

Kosovo

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Muric
  • 15VojvodaBooked at 52minsSubstituted forBekaat 81'minutes
  • 13RrahmaniBooked at 33mins
  • 3Aliti
  • 17Paqarada
  • 10ZhegrovaSubstituted forDresevicat 64'minutes
  • 14BerishaSubstituted forMuslijaat 54'minutes
  • 19LoshajBooked at 58mins
  • 23BerishaBooked at 14minsSubstituted forRrahmaniat 82'minutes
  • 7RashicaSubstituted forHadërgjonajat 54'minutes
  • 18MuriqiBooked at 42mins

Substitutes

  • 1Ujkani
  • 2Hadërgjonaj
  • 4Beka
  • 5Fazliji
  • 6Hajrizi
  • 8Muslija
  • 9Korenica
  • 11Rrahmani
  • 16Bekaj
  • 20Dresevic
  • 21Zeqiri
  • 22Krasniqi
Referee:
Willy Delajod

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaniaAway TeamKosovo
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home21
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Romania 2, Kosovo 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Romania 2, Kosovo 0.

  3. Post update

    Radu Dragusin (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Albion Rrahmani (Kosovo).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Romania. Conceded by Florian Loshaj.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Denis Alibec (Romania) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darius Olaru.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Romania 2, Kosovo 0. Valentin Mihaila (Romania) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrei Ratiu.

  9. Post update

    Vladimir Screciu (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Amir Rrahmani (Kosovo).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentin Mihaila.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Florent Muslija (Kosovo) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ibrahim Dresevic.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Denis Alibec (Romania) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Olimpiu Morutan.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Romania. Conceded by Arijanet Muric.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Olimpiu Morutan (Romania) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nicolae Stanciu.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Romania. Darius Olaru tries a through ball, but Denis Alibec is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Vladimir Screciu.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Florian Loshaj (Kosovo) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Florent Muslija.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Romania 1, Kosovo 0. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

