Eric Bailly had also attracted interest from Fulham and Marseille

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has agreed a move to Turkish side Besiktas.

The Ivory Coast international, 29, is not part of United manager Erik ten Hag's plans and spent last season on loan at Marseille.

Bailly was former boss Jose Mourinho's first signing when he joined from Villarreal in June 2016.

He went on to make 113 appearances for United, scoring one goal, but has struggled with injuries.

A statement from the Turkish Super Lig side said: "Our club has reached an agreement with Manchester United for the final transfer of Ivorian defender Eric Bailly.

"We wish Eric Bailly, who we believe will provide important services to our club, great success with our glorious jersey, and present it to the public with our respect."

Turkish sides have until 15 September to add to their squads.