Match ends, Republic of Ireland U21 3, Türkiye U21 2.
An injury-time goal from Aidomo Emakhu ensured that the Republic of Ireland Under-21s began their European Championship qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win over Turkey at Turner's Cross.
The hosts were trailing 2-1 with three minutes remaining when Zak Gilsenan equalised from the penalty spot.
His fellow substitute Emakhu then found the net after meeting a cross.
A Kenan Yildiz penalty had given Turkey the lead, Andrew Moran levelled, but Cihan Canak restored his side's lead.
The Irish started in the ascendancy but the visitors went in front in the 18th minute when Yildiz converted from the spot after Erencan Yardimci had been fouled.
Jim Crawford's side responded 11 minutes into the second half as Moran scored with a half-volley after Yildiz could only clear Sean Roughan's corner into his path on the edge of the area.
Canak turned in a cross in the 76th minute but the Republic responded again through Gilsenan's penalty following a foul on Moran.
Emakhu's winner six minutes into stoppage time sparked jubilation among the home team, with the joy tempered slightly by Roughan's subsequent dismissal amid the celebrations.
Turner's Cross, home of League of Ireland Premier Division side Cork City, was hosting a competitive international match for the first time in 14 years.
The Republic narrowly missed out on qualification for the last European Championships after losing out to Israel on penalties in a play-off.
Line-ups
Republic of Ireland U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1KeeleyBooked at 79mins
- 12Curtis
- 17GrehanSubstituted forSpringettat 84'minutes
- 5MacNultyBooked at 19mins
- 15RoughanBooked at 90minsSubstituted forFurlongat 90+3'minutes
- 6Healy
- 4Lawal
- 19Adeeko
- 13MurphySubstituted forGilsenanat 72'minutes
- 18KennySubstituted forEmakhuat 72'minutes
- 10Moran
Substitutes
- 2Abankwah
- 3Furlong
- 7Vata
- 8Phillips
- 11Springett
- 14McJannet
- 16Cahill
- 21Gilsenan
- 22Emakhu
Türkiye U21
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Alemdar
- 19Yildiz
- 22SaatçiBooked at 8minsSubstituted forBayramat 72'minutes
- 4TagirBooked at 90mins
- 3Özcan
- 14Potur
- 20ElmazSubstituted forBaltaciat 81'minutes
- 6Türkmen
- 17YildizSubstituted forÇanakat 71'minutes
- 11YardimciBooked at 79mins
- 9DestanBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 2Karapo
- 5Baltaci
- 7Çanak
- 10Beyaz
- 13Aksoy
- 15Bayram
- 16Gürlük
- 21Çukur
- 23Bilgin
- Referee:
- Joonas Jaanovits
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland U21 3, Türkiye U21 2.
Dismissal
Seán Roughan (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Goal!
Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 3, Türkiye U21 2. Aidomo Emakhu (Republic of Ireland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Tony Springett.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. James Furlong replaces Seán Roughan.
Booking
Ravil Tagir (Türkiye U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Seán Roughan (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 2, Türkiye U21 2. Zak Gilsenan (Republic of Ireland U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Booking
Enis Destan (Türkiye U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Tony Springett replaces Seán Grehan.
Substitution
Substitution, Türkiye U21. Metehan Baltaci replaces Bartug Elmaz.
Booking
Joshua Keeley (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Erencan Yardimci (Türkiye U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 1, Türkiye U21 2. Cihan Çanak (Türkiye U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ugur Yildiz.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Zak Gilsenan replaces Adam Murphy.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Aidomo Emakhu replaces Johnny Kenny.
Substitution
Substitution, Türkiye U21. Emin Bayram replaces Serdar Saatçi.
Substitution
Substitution, Türkiye U21. Cihan Çanak replaces Kenan Yildiz.
Goal!
Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 1, Türkiye U21 1. Andrew Moran (Republic of Ireland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Republic of Ireland U21 0, Türkiye U21 1.