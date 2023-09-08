Close menu
Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Republic of Ireland U21Republic of Ireland U213Türkiye U21Türkiye U212

Republic of Ireland Under-21s: Aidomo Emakhu's late strike secures 3-2 comeback win over Turkey

Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Andrew Moran in action against Ravil Tagir at Turner's Cross
An injury-time goal from Aidomo Emakhu ensured that the Republic of Ireland Under-21s began their European Championship qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win over Turkey at Turner's Cross.

The hosts were trailing 2-1 with three minutes remaining when Zak Gilsenan equalised from the penalty spot.

His fellow substitute Emakhu then found the net after meeting a cross.

A Kenan Yildiz penalty had given Turkey the lead, Andrew Moran levelled, but Cihan Canak restored his side's lead.

The Irish started in the ascendancy but the visitors went in front in the 18th minute when Yildiz converted from the spot after Erencan Yardimci had been fouled.

Jim Crawford's side responded 11 minutes into the second half as Moran scored with a half-volley after Yildiz could only clear Sean Roughan's corner into his path on the edge of the area.

Canak turned in a cross in the 76th minute but the Republic responded again through Gilsenan's penalty following a foul on Moran.

Emakhu's winner six minutes into stoppage time sparked jubilation among the home team, with the joy tempered slightly by Roughan's subsequent dismissal amid the celebrations.

Turner's Cross, home of League of Ireland Premier Division side Cork City, was hosting a competitive international match for the first time in 14 years.

The Republic narrowly missed out on qualification for the last European Championships after losing out to Israel on penalties in a play-off.

Line-ups

Republic of Ireland U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1KeeleyBooked at 79mins
  • 12Curtis
  • 17GrehanSubstituted forSpringettat 84'minutes
  • 5MacNultyBooked at 19mins
  • 15RoughanBooked at 90minsSubstituted forFurlongat 90+3'minutes
  • 6Healy
  • 4Lawal
  • 19Adeeko
  • 13MurphySubstituted forGilsenanat 72'minutes
  • 18KennySubstituted forEmakhuat 72'minutes
  • 10Moran

Substitutes

  • 2Abankwah
  • 3Furlong
  • 7Vata
  • 8Phillips
  • 11Springett
  • 14McJannet
  • 16Cahill
  • 21Gilsenan
  • 22Emakhu

Türkiye U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Alemdar
  • 19Yildiz
  • 22SaatçiBooked at 8minsSubstituted forBayramat 72'minutes
  • 4TagirBooked at 90mins
  • 3Özcan
  • 14Potur
  • 20ElmazSubstituted forBaltaciat 81'minutes
  • 6Türkmen
  • 17YildizSubstituted forÇanakat 71'minutes
  • 11YardimciBooked at 79mins
  • 9DestanBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 2Karapo
  • 5Baltaci
  • 7Çanak
  • 10Beyaz
  • 13Aksoy
  • 15Bayram
  • 16Gürlük
  • 21Çukur
  • 23Bilgin
Referee:
Joonas Jaanovits

Match Stats

Home TeamRepublic of Ireland U21Away TeamTürkiye U21
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Republic of Ireland U21 3, Türkiye U21 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland U21 3, Türkiye U21 2.

  3. Dismissal

    Seán Roughan (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 3, Türkiye U21 2. Aidomo Emakhu (Republic of Ireland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Tony Springett.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. James Furlong replaces Seán Roughan.

  6. Booking

    Ravil Tagir (Türkiye U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Booking

    Seán Roughan (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 2, Türkiye U21 2. Zak Gilsenan (Republic of Ireland U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  9. Booking

    Enis Destan (Türkiye U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Tony Springett replaces Seán Grehan.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Türkiye U21. Metehan Baltaci replaces Bartug Elmaz.

  12. Booking

    Joshua Keeley (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Booking

    Erencan Yardimci (Türkiye U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 1, Türkiye U21 2. Cihan Çanak (Türkiye U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ugur Yildiz.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Zak Gilsenan replaces Adam Murphy.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Aidomo Emakhu replaces Johnny Kenny.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Türkiye U21. Emin Bayram replaces Serdar Saatçi.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Türkiye U21. Cihan Çanak replaces Kenan Yildiz.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 1, Türkiye U21 1. Andrew Moran (Republic of Ireland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

  20. Second Half

    Second Half begins Republic of Ireland U21 0, Türkiye U21 1.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

