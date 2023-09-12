Close menu
Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Republic of Ireland U21Republic of Ireland U213San Marino U21San Marino U210

Republic of Ireland U21s: Vata hits double as Cork hosts ease to qualifier win over San Marino

The ball nestles in the top corner as Rocco Vata scores the opener against San Marino
Rocco Vata's double helped Republic of Ireland to a 3-0 victory over San Marino in their U21 Euro 2025 qualifier in Cork.

Sinclair Armstrong set up the Celtic teenager to fire high into the net for an eighth-minute opener.

Vata netted his second goal on the stroke of half-time with a near-post finish past keeper Pietro Amici.

Armstrong chested in the third from close range as the Republic made it two wins from their opening two qualifiers.

They started as firm favourites for the three points against a San Marino team which has not found the net in a qualifier since 2017.

Jim Crawford handed out first competitive starts to five players in front of a big crowd at Turner's Cross.

The Irish started the campaign with a over Turkey at the same venue on Saturday.

The hosts were trailing 2-1 with three minutes remaining before goals from Zak Gilsenan and Aidomo Emakhu clinched a comeback victory.

Line-ups

Republic of Ireland U21

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Keeley
  • 12Curtis
  • 2AbankwahBooked at 81mins
  • 4Lawal
  • 3Furlong
  • 6HealySubstituted forMcJannetat 79'minutes
  • 19AdeekoSubstituted forPhillipsat 69'minutes
  • 7VataSubstituted forGilsenanat 69'minutes
  • 10Moran
  • 11SpringettSubstituted forEmakhuat 69'minutes
  • 9ArmstrongSubstituted forCartyat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5MacNulty
  • 8Phillips
  • 13Murphy
  • 14McJannet
  • 16Cahill
  • 17Grehan
  • 20Carty
  • 21Gilsenan
  • 22Emakhu

San Marino U21

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Amici
  • 20GiambalvoSubstituted forD'Addarioat 71'minutes
  • 3SancisiBooked at 46mins
  • 5MatteoniBooked at 62mins
  • 2GiocondiSubstituted forGuidiat 71'minutes
  • 4Toccaceli
  • 8ZannoniSubstituted forDolciniat 83'minutes
  • 14SensoliSubstituted forSancisiat 59'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 7Contadini
  • 19Famiglietti
  • 10SantiSubstituted forPasoliniat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Pasolini
  • 9D'Addario
  • 11Sancisi
  • 12Battistini
  • 13Guidi
  • 15Severi
  • 16Dolcini
  • 17Pasolini
  • 18Gatti
Referee:
Antoine Chiaramonti

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Republic of Ireland U21 3, San Marino U21 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland U21 3, San Marino U21 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, San Marino U21. Andrea Dolcini replaces Samuele Zannoni.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, San Marino U21. Marco Pasolini replaces Simone Santi.

  5. Booking

    James Abankwah (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Booking

    Nicolò Sancisi (San Marino U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Conor Carty replaces Sinclair Armstrong.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Ed McJannet replaces Matthew Healy.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, San Marino U21. Nicola D'Addario replaces Alessandro Giambalvo.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, San Marino U21. Matteo Guidi replaces Simone Giocondi.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Aidomo Emakhu replaces Tony Springett.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Killian Phillips replaces Babajide Adeeko.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Zak Gilsenan replaces Rocco Vata.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 3, San Marino U21 0. Sinclair Armstrong (Republic of Ireland U21) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  15. Booking

    Giacomo Matteoni (San Marino U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, San Marino U21. Nicolò Sancisi replaces Nicko Sensoli.

  17. Booking

    Mattia Sancisi (San Marino U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Second Half

    Second Half begins Republic of Ireland U21 2, San Marino U21 0.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 2, San Marino U21 0. Rocco Vata (Republic of Ireland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Healy.

  20. Half Time

    First Half ends, Republic of Ireland U21 1, San Marino U21 0.

