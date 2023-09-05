Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Ferguson's injury is a huge blow for the Republic of Ireland with the 18-year-old Brighton striker having prepared for the international window with a hat-trick against Newcastle

Evan Ferguson has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and the Netherlands because of injury.

The in-form Brighton forward injured his knee during his club's 3-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

Ferguson, 18, scored a hat-trick in that game and was expected to spearhead the Irish attack in the next two games.

The Republic face the French in Paris on Thursday before hosting the Dutch in Dublin on Sunday.

"Ferguson reported for international duty on Sunday but after assessment from the Ireland medical team, Ferguson has been ruled out of both fixtures," read the Football Association of Ireland's statement.

The rest of the Republic squad will travel to Paris on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's must-win game at the Parc des Princes.

Stephen Kenny's side have picked up just three points from three games and sit three points behind Greece in second place in qualifying Group B, and nine adrift of France.

The Netherlands, who host Greece on Thursday, are level with the Republic on points but have played a game less, with the top two qualifying for next year's finals in Germany.

Ferguson, who has scored 10 goals in 24 Premier League appearances for Brighton, has won six caps for the Republic and scored his first competitive goal in the win over Gibraltar in Dublin in June.

Without Ferguson, Kenny's forward options consist of Norwich City's Adam Idah, Preston's Will Keane, Hull's Aaron Connolly and Luton's Chiedozie Ogbene.

Republic captain Seamus Coleman and forward Michael Obafemi were already ruled out of the trip to face the World Cup beaten finalists because of injury, while Wolves full-back Matt Doherty is suspended after his red card in the defeat by Greece.