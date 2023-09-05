Reading's 1-0 loss at Cambridge United means they have lost all three away matches in League One so far this season

Reading head coach Ruben Selles has said that his team must find a "winning mentality" if they are to be successful in League One this season.

The Royals are down in 18th following their 1-0 defeat by Cambridge United on Monday night.

It was a fourth loss in their opening six league games in their first season in the third tier for 21 years.

"We need that mentality to win matches," said Selles. "That's what we can develop."

An 83rd minute goal from Fejiri Okenabirhie decided the match at the Abbey Stadium - with all four of Reading's losses this season coming by a single goal as they try to adjust to League One following relegation from the Championship.

Ahead of their next game at home to Bolton Wanderers on 16 September, former Southampton interim head coach Selles is determined to work on the fine margins that need to go in his new-look team's favour.

"We know the team we want to be," Selles told BBC Radio Berkshire. "There are a lot of positive things in what we do but at the end of the day we need to win football matches.

"We need to go through moments when we're not that good and keep it at 0-0, and then when we have one chance, take it."