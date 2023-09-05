Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Richie Wellens was charged with two instates of improper conduct towards the referee in his side's 3-2 loss at Wycombe Wanderers on 14 August

Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens has been given a two-match touchline ban and fined £1,500 after being red-carded at Wycombe Wanderers last month.

Wellens denied a charge of acting in an improper and/or confrontational manner but a Football Association disciplinary commission found the charge proven.

Following Dan Happe's sending off in the 3-2 defeat on 15 August, Wellens was also accused of improper conduct.

He was red carded after the final whistle when he approached the referee.

Orient assistant manager Paul Terry was also sent off after the defeat having remonstrated with referee Thomas Parsons and was fined £500 and banned for one game.

Wellens approached Parsons after Terry's red card and was sent off for his actions towards the official.

He will miss Tuesday's EFL Trophy match at Gillingham and Saturday's League One fixture at Exeter City.