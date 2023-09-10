Close menu
Scottish Women's Premier League
Montrose WomenMontrose Women0SpartansSpartans1

Montrose Women v Spartans

Montrose Women v Spartans

Line-ups

Montrose Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Perry
  • 8Ross
  • 5Carter
  • 12Culley
  • 21Robb
  • 10Gammie
  • 15Brown
  • 6McLaren
  • 14Taylor
  • 9Guthrie
  • 22Ridgeway

Substitutes

  • 2Brough
  • 7Reid
  • 16Bruce
  • 18Mowatt
  • 19Blanchard
  • 23Codegoni

Spartans

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Yates
  • 22Robinson
  • 8Browning
  • 17McCafferty
  • 3Clelland
  • 24Foote
  • 21Jordan
  • 50McMahon
  • 15Gibb
  • 18Galbraith
  • 7Berman

Substitutes

  • 2Mason
  • 5McMahon
  • 9Douglas
  • 10Birse
  • 12McCafferty
  • 13Harrison
  • 16Sleator
  • 27Bates
Referee:
Abbie Hendry

Match Stats

Home TeamMontrose WomenAway TeamSpartans
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away3

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic55003433115
2Rangers54101541113
3Glasgow City54101321113
4Partick Thistle Women6312124810
5Motherwell6312118310
6Hearts530210469
7Aberdeen Women5302910-19
8Hibernian5122810-25
9Spartans6114417-134
10Dundee United Women5113519-144
11Hamilton Academical Women5005423-190
12Montrose Women6006324-210
View full Scottish Women's Premier League table

