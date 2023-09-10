Partick Thistle Women v Motherwell

Partick Thistle WomenPartick Thistle Women0MotherwellMotherwell0
Line-ups
Partick Thistle Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Cunningham
- 3LawtonSubstituted forDochertyat 6'minutesBooked at 26mins
- 15Taylor
- 5Falconer
- 2Slater
- 6McGowan
- 14Bulloch
- 7Hay
- 30Sinclair
- 27Longcake
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 1Easdon
- 8Docherty
- 10Adams
- 16Wright
- 17Ferguson
- 18Robb
- 19Munro
- 21Robinson
- 22McQuillan
Motherwell
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Mutch
- 14Inglis
- 5Addie
- 4Watson
- 21McGonigle
- 19Boyes
- 6Anderson
- 8Rice
- 20Collins
- 17McDonald-Nguah
- 9Boyce
Substitutes
- 1Cameron
- 3Rafferty
- 15Cunningham
- 22Canavan
- 23Gibb
- 26McCartney
- 28Cunningham
- 32MacPhail
- Referee:
- Thomas Denholm
Match Stats
Home TeamPartick Thistle WomenAway TeamMotherwell
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6