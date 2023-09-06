Close menu

Cyprus v Scotland: Who makes your starting XV for the visitors in Larnaca?

Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland defenders Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson
Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A: Cyprus v Scotland
Venue: AEK Arena, Larnaca Date: Friday, 8 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer

A second consecutive European Championship appearance is in sight for Scotland after a stellar start to their qualification campaign.

Steve Clarke's side will look to maintain their 100% record with victory in Cyprus on Friday, but who would be in your XI for that game in Larnaca?

Pick your Scotland XI to face Cyprus

