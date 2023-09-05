Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Moussa Djenepo's last goal for Southampton came in their 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Manchester City in January

Southampton winger Moussa Djenepo has re-joined Belgian side Standard Liege.

The 25-year-old left the 10-time Belgian champions to move to St Mary's for a fee reportedly in excess of £10m in the summer of 2019.

He extended his initial four-year deal through to 2025 a year ago but leaves following the Saints' relegation to the Championship.

The Mali international scored five goals in 91 appearances during his time on the south coast.

Southampton have not disclosed the fee paid by Standard Liege for Djenepo.

He is the 11th player to leave the club since the summer transfer window opened.

The likes of Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento and Nathan Tella all finding new employers following relegation has netted Southampton in excess of £150m in transfer fees.

