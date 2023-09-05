Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Ryan Christie (left) scored his first Scotland goal in a 2-1 win in Cyprus in November 2019

Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A: Cyprus v Scotland Date: Friday, 8 September Venue: AEK Arena, Larnaca Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Ryan Christie believes Scotland should not only target qualifying for Euro 2024 but aim to top their group ahead of top seeds Spain.

Two teams will progress to the finals in Germany from Group A, which the Scots currently lead after four consecutive wins.

Steve Clarke's side next visit bottom side Cyprus on Friday.

"If we beat Cyprus, the next thing is to go and top the group as well," Bournemouth midfielder Christie said.

"Why can't we go and set our target for that?"

Christie is poised to earn his 40th cap as he returns to the scene of his first Scotland goal, albeit his opener in a 2-1 win in Euro 2020 qualification came in Nicosia rather than Larnaca.

"Very good memories," he said. "My memory, though, was that it was tough. It's easy for onlookers to overlook Cyprus. We will be expecting the same on Friday. We will have to be at our best to take three points."

Christie says that previous Euro qualifying campaign "was a massive weight off the shoulders".

"Up to that point, it felt like we were jinxed not to qualify for anything," he said while stressing that Scotland are taking nothing for granted despite their eight-point group lead.

"It is only halfway in the group and we've been on the opposite side of the coin and managed to claw our way back into groups, so we know how it can change.

"We've probably had the best run of fixtures. We've still got to play Spain away and Georgia away, which are tough games as well."

Christie says of the atmosphere in the squad that "I've never had it so perfect at any club during my career".

He is also upbeat about his own situation at club level after promotion back to the Premier League.

"I feel good," Christie added. "I've been lucky enough to start all the games so far in the Premier, which is nice and playing in my favourite position has been really enjoyable.

"We've had a tough start, but against teams that we are looking to compete against we have done well."