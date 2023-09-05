Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Millwall finished eighth in the Championship last season

Millwall's head of youth recruitment Barry Dunn has been banned from all football activity for eight weeks for interacting with an Islamophobic post on social media.

He has also received a reprimand, been fined £525 and ordered to attend a face-to-face education programme.

Dunn admitted an "aggravated breach" of Football Association rules.

His sanctions external-link were imposed by an independent regulatory commission following a personal hearing.

In June the 71-year-old was charged with interacting with a Twitter post that was "insulting and/or indecent and/or improper", and included a reference to religion or belief.

Dunn explained he had re-tweeted offensive material under a mistaken apprehension as to its meaning and content, and said he "felt sick and could cry" after making such a serious mistake.

He was suspended on full pay from his duties at the Championship club on 15 May.