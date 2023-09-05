Last updated on .From the section Everton

Demarai Gray (right) has not played for Everton since the final day of last season when they beat Bournemouth 1-0 to secure Premier League survival

Everton boss Sean Dyche has reminded wantaway winger Demarai Gray that no moves are sanctioned without the club having the final say.

Gray seemed to criticise the Toffees manager on social media last weekend in the wake of a failed switch to fellow Premier League side Fulham.

The 27-year-old has yet to play for Everton this season and has been linked with moves to Turkey or Saudi Arabia.

"Demarai told us a move was done, which was interesting to hear," Dyche said.

"We reminded him of the truth of the fact that no moves are done without this club's say so. That's the truth of it."

Dyche also told the club website external-link that Gray "didn't want to train" and "didn't want to be here" when the move was in the offing.

"We said it's not a done deal because this club is the most important," the 52-year-old added.

"This club will make decisions on the future of you as players and not the other way around. It's an unfortunate one because I try to keep our business in-house. I think on this occasion, it's right to reply."

Jamaica international Gray has scored nine goals in 67 Premier League appearances since arriving at Goodison in 2021 after a brief spell with Bayer Leverkusen followed six seasons at Leicester City.