Premier League: Howard Webb says Nathan Ake goal for Man City should not have stood

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Fulham players argue with referee Michael Oliver
Manchester City restored their lead in first-half injury-time against Fulham, but Webb says the goal should not have stood

Referees' chief Howard Webb says Manchester City's second goal in their 5-1 win over Fulham on Saturday should not have counted.

City retook the lead through Nathan Ake but Webb believes Manuel Akanji, standing in an offside position, caused goalkeeper Bernd Leno to hesitate.

"It's a clear situation of offside," Webb told Match Officials: Mic'd Up.

This season referees' body the PGMOL and the Premier League are releasing in-game audio from officials.

"From the outset I think this should have been disallowed. It certainly appears Akanji has an impact on the goalkeeper who seems to hesitate," added Webb on the first episode of Match Officials: Mic'd Up, shown on Sky Sports and TNT Sports.

Webb also said the video assistant referee (VAR) should have awarded Wolves a late penalty against Manchester United in the two sides' opening game of the season.

He added that John Brooks' decision to send off Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk against Newcastle was correct.

And Alejandro Garnacho's strike against Arsenal for Manchester United was "rightly disallowed" for offside.

The application of VAR technology has been questioned and criticised by managers, players and pundits throughout the Premier League since its introduction in 2019.

Man City 5-1 Fulham - VAR does not overturn goal (2 September)

What happened?

Manchester City went into a 2-1 lead at home to Fulham after Ake headed the ball into the bottom corner. It narrowly passed Akanji standing in an offside position with Fulham stopper Leno checking his dive. VAR Tony Harrington upheld referee Michael Oliver's decision of a goal.

What did the officials say?

VAR Harrington: "Checking the goal, checking the goal. He's [Akanji] definitely in an offside position. Has he made an obvious action to impact on the ability of the goalkeeper? He's moving out of the way of the ball."

Assistant VAR Adam Nunn: "In my opinion he makes a full-length save. For me it's subjective, there's potential impact on the keeper, but does it clearly impact the keeper? I think the keeper sees the ball the whole way."

VAR Harrington: "So the keeper sees it, there's no difference, we're happy. Check complete?"

AVAR Nunn: "Personally, I'm happy for check complete."

VAR Harrington: "OK, check complete, check complete."

Webb's response:

"These are not always easy to call because you're trying to get two pieces of information together - is the player offside, and then the consequence of being in that position.

"From the outset I think this should have been disallowed. It certainly appears Akanji has an impact on Leno the goalkeeper who seems to hesitate.

"We think it's a clear situation of offside, unfortunately it wasn't identified on the day. This was an error."

Man Utd 1-0 Wolves - VAR does not overturn no-penalty call (14 August)

Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana appears to foul two Wolves players
Andre Onana clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic in the final minute of added time but no penalty was given

What happened?

Deep into second-half injury time the ball is crossed into the Manchester United box and keeper Andre Onana collides with Wolves' Sasa Kalajdzic in the area. Referee Simon Hooper does not award a penalty and VAR Michael Salisbury upholds his decision.

What did the officials say?

Referee Hooper: "No way, that's a collision, we don't give those."

VAR Salisbury: "So Onana goes to challenge the ball..."

Referee Hooper: "Goal-kick."

VAR Salisbury: "Just delay. Delay, delay, checking possible penalty.

Referee Hooper: "No worries mate."

VAR Salisbury: "You'll want to view this because I think Onana collides into it. He tries to go to the ball and he makes aerial contact with the Wolves player. It's late and it's clumsy in my opinion. Dawson wins the header, but it's late, very late in the aerial challenge.

"I think because the Wolves player doesn't head the ball, yeah because Dawson heads it, therefore it's a normal collision as they've both challenged the ball. Check complete.

Referee Hooper: "Check complete."

Webb's response:

"I think from the outset I want to say that should have led to an intervention by VAR which should have seen a video review being recommended and the referee should have gone to the screen. I'm confident he would have seen the images we've seen and awarded a penalty.

"We see the VAR going through the checking phase while the penalty is not awarded. He starts to go down the road of recommending a review, but then he sort of overthinks it a little bit.

"Sometimes VARs can do that. They're trying to identify what the game would expect in terms of what is and what isn't a clear and obvious error. When he sees these two come together we know that sometimes that can happen and it's not a foul.

"We acknowledged that as an error in the opening week which was of course disappointing. But we'll try going forward to ensure that type of error doesn't happen again."

Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool - VAR upholds Virgil van Dijk sending-off (27 August)

Virgil van Dijk shouts to the referee
Virgil van Dijk was charged by the Football Association for acting in an "improper manner" after being sent off in Liverpool's win at Newcastle

What happened?

Liverpool defender Van Dijk appears to drag down Newcastle forward Alexander Isak on the edge of the box and, as there is no covering defender, referee Brooks sends off the Reds skipper. VAR upholds the decision.

What did the officials say?

VAR Stuart Atwell: "OK, he's given it on-field. Delay, delay, just checking mate. OK, have you got a good angle on point of contact please?

"OK, there's a clear foul. Brooksy it's Stuart, I'm just going to check sanction. Freeze it there. OK, so the ball's going to roll across the front of him, without the challenge the attacker's got position, he's moving directly into the penalty area - that's fine."

Assistant VAR Constantine Hatzidakis: "Brooksy, just checking a tight offside in the build-up."

Referee Brooks to Van Dijk: "Listen, you will be sent off unless it's offside. It's very, very tight, OK?"

VAR Atwell: "He's clearly onside mate - confirm upholding decision."

Referee Brooks to Van Dijk: "Go, go now, yes [there was] no offside."

Webb's response:

"We think it's a good identification of a foul by John Brooks the referee. We see Virgil van Dijk does play the ball, but to get there he clearly kicks through the foot of Alexander Isak.

"It's not only a free-kick but it also denies Isak an obvious goalscoring opportunity. He has to be sent off in this circumstance and the VAR checks it."

Comments

Join the conversation

372 comments

  • Comment posted by psychoarsenalysis, today at 21:46

    So they never saw Akanji extend his leg and pull back at the last second?

    VAR is not the problem, the inept officials sabotaging it are the real problem.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 22:06

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Also, it seems like the decisions go with the bigger clubs. Not all the time but it's quite blatant when they do.

  • Comment posted by Antony, today at 21:43

    In the words of the great Brian Clough, ‘if you’re not interfering with play, what are you doing on the pitch?’

    • Reply posted by Giancarlo, today at 21:45

      Giancarlo replied:
      Fantastic quote

  • Comment posted by ChrisE, today at 21:46

    VAR is a brilliant system. It's those using it that are not fit for purpose.

    • Reply posted by Matt, today at 21:57

      Matt replied:
      No,it is crap

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 21:40

    Has a gameweek passed yet without Webb having to apologise to a team?

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 21:57

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Maybe next week, with the international games?

  • Comment posted by Smiley, today at 21:49

    What does it matter AFTER the event? West Ham and Arsenal amongst others recieved apologies from VAR ladt season.
    The points they lost were worth far more than a oops, sorry from VAR.
    It is a joke. Get rid of it and go back to real time human error and accept it is imperfect instead of wasting time during a game. We cant even celebrate a goal anymore until crappy var has looked at it.
    Dump it

    • Reply posted by Lets Sign Erik Ten Has-Beens, today at 22:14

      Lets Sign Erik Ten Has-Beens replied:
      I agree.

      These days we pause for red cards, Pens and goals so an official in the VAR office can check the table and fixture list and decide what decision is most beneficial to Webbs Man U.

  • Comment posted by Miss007, today at 21:43

    How had that taken 4 days to be confirmed? Every idiot watching from home could tell this instantly.

    VAR is still not fit for purpose and is ruining football.

    • Reply posted by Kukel, today at 21:49

      Kukel replied:
      It is over here in the Netherlands, way less discussion over here. Probably the people acting as VAR are the problem

  • Comment posted by The Truth is, today at 21:50

    Glad to see and hear some admittance of guilt, but that doesn’t make up for the effect of the shocking decisions.

    If wolves had rightfully been given a penalty against Man Utd they could have drawn that game (and Utd have two less points). Two points is huge at the top or bottom and this simply isn’t good enough

    • Reply posted by HGH1, today at 21:58

      HGH1 replied:
      And if Arsenal’s second goal against United had been disallowed and United awarded a penalty the result would have been different

  • Comment posted by jingscrivvens, today at 21:44

    Webb, I recall, was the man who considered a studded boot into the chest of an opponent, in midair, during a World Cup Final, to not be worthy of a red card. I do not recall him apologising for that obvious error.

    • Reply posted by United States of Whatever, today at 21:57

      United States of Whatever replied:
      He's well loathed in Spain for that incident, obviously not got the cojones to send someone off in a WC final.

  • Comment posted by oldandintheway, today at 21:52

    I hate VAR. The only technology that makes any sense in football is for goal line decisions, where it's binary. Others decisions are largely subjective and should be left to on-field officials. Refs have always made mistakes and you're less likely to get the stupid 'his armpit's offside' decisions from refs and assistants. The game will flow better and celebrations can be spontaneous again.

    • Reply posted by BC-RAWA, today at 21:54

      BC-RAWA replied:
      💯

  • Comment posted by View from the armchair, today at 21:46

    Maybe they could think up a way of using technology to review decisions made by the people using technology to review decisions made by the match officials? But only when there is a clear and obvious error made by the people looking at clear and obvious errors made by other people.

    • Reply posted by Rich_H, today at 21:51

      Rich_H replied:
      This has to be the way forward.

  • Comment posted by MFH07, today at 21:42

    The standard of refereeing in this country is an absolute disgrace. Sack them all!!

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 21:48

      JM replied:
      Standard?

      Notice how it’s the 2 Manchester clubs benefitting from the incorrect decisions?

      Nothing to do with standards. But a lot to do with giving those 2 clubs the favourable decisions!

  • Comment posted by Danny Doyle, today at 21:49

    So it slows the game down, takes the spontaneous emotion from it, confuses fans in the ground and still big decisions are being gotten wrong. It’s a hard sell to any sane football fan.

    • Reply posted by VC, today at 21:56

      VC replied:
      Agree. Would keep VAR only for offside - and even then with a 10 second rule so that only the obvious offsides are ruled out. All subjective decisions should not be subject to VAR because double subjectivity = double the capacity for error and double the sense of injustice

  • Comment posted by Graeme, today at 21:49

    VAR is a joke and ruining the game, switch it off...

    • Reply posted by Kukel, today at 21:51

      Kukel replied:
      In the Netherlands we have way less discussion. Probably the people acting as VAR are the problem, not VAR as 'concept'

  • Comment posted by JKP, today at 21:45

    That Mic'd Up programme will be cancelled after a few weeks. All it did was highlight how completely useless the VAR teams are in "helping" the ref. Onana punching a wolves defender was "ok as he was going for the ball" and Akanji "was offside but jumping out of the way and not trying to kick it". The 3 blind mice could do better than these clowns.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 21:55

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Onana didn't punch a Wolves defender. Probably a foul, but don't let your personal bias spin it into something it wasn't.

  • Comment posted by Hot Bovril Cold Pie, today at 21:47

    No mention of sanctions for the incompetent officials in the above instances.

    The old pals nepotistic network in action.

    Webb on a power trip hogging the headlines like in his Man United years.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 21:47

    VAR.
    Another case of total incompetence from British officials.
    Nothing new there.
    Years and years of it.

    • Reply posted by United States of Whatever, today at 21:54

      United States of Whatever replied:
      They're much better than they are here in Spain. At least they don't automatically give a foul because some yelps and/or falls over - in England at least it depends on the player's level of celebrity and so they only give fouls for falling over half the time (i.e., they still buy obvious play acting, but only when it's famous players).

  • Comment posted by CountFord, today at 21:54

    If a player has to try and hurdle over the ball while stood in an offside position in the penalty area then he is 100% having an impact on the keeper. It's not a difficult decision at all.

    It's the current obsession with trying to give goal wherever possible, as if giving goals that shouldn't stand and are clearly illogical will somehow make the game more exciting

  • Comment posted by Chadders, today at 21:48

    No sh.. sherlock. Its a bit late now. Far too many basic mistakes being made. Our officials are so poor.

    • Reply posted by Kukel, today at 21:53

      Kukel replied:
      Yes, the people, not VAR as a means

  • Comment posted by Eddy, today at 21:51

    I’ve always been an advocate of “if he’s not interfering with play why is he on the pitch”

    • Reply posted by oldandintheway, today at 21:53

      oldandintheway replied:
      So was the great Bill Nichlson

  • Comment posted by Cazek Taliesin, today at 21:46

    Howard "Yep, that was awful, sorry" Webb. It's so redundant telling us what was wrong and right after the fact. We all already know.
    I want to know where they're getting these refs from. That was not "subjective".

    • Reply posted by Lets Sign Erik Ten Has-Beens, today at 22:23

      Lets Sign Erik Ten Has-Beens replied:
      Once he has the 3 points in the bag for United the rest is just PR BS, why should Webb care what everyone else thinks.

