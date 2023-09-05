Last updated on .From the section Football

Tyler Harvey has scored four goals this season for Truro City

Truro City conceded a stoppage-time equaliser as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Bath City in National League South.

Tyler Harvey's low sixth-minute strike into the bottom corner gave the White Tigers the lead while Andrew Neal had two good first-half chances.

Bath also had their moments with Scott Wilson and Cody Cooke going close.

But Dan Hayfield's low free-kick in the third minute of stoppage time found the bottom corner to share the points.

The draw sees Truro move up to 11th place in the table while Bath City are third.