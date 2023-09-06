Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hinata Miyazawa is Manchester United's fifth signing of the summer

World Cup Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa has joined Women's Super League side Manchester United.

The 23-year-old midfielder shone for Japan in this summer's tournament, scoring five goals in four games.

She played for Mynavi Sendai in Japan's WE League for the past two seasons.

Miyazawa said: "I am truly very happy to be part of this wonderful family and this great team. I am really looking forward to getting started and hope my style of play will excite our fans."

United have already signed Gemma Evans,Geyse da silva Ferreira, Evie Rabjohn and Emma Watson this summer.

They finished second in the WSL last season, two points behind champions Chelsea, and qualified for the Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

Manager Marc Skinner said: "Hinata joins our United family having proven her qualities at the highest level.

"As her Golden Boot win at this summer's Women's World Cup has shown, she will excite our fantastic fans with her direct style of play and her ability to find the most dangerous spaces.

"We cannot wait to see her develop even further within our playing squad."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.