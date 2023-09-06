Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Steven Naismith says he and Frankie McAvoy remain part of "a team"

Steven Naismith has returned to his role as Heart of Midlothian head coach - and Frankie McAvoy to assistant - after their defeat in Europa Conference League qualifying.

Naismith had been interim boss from April until the end of the season but did not have the coaching qualifications required for Europe.

He therefore become technical director, with McAvoy as head coach.

Naismith said it is "a proud moment" to now be permanent head coach.

Hearts say the switch back "was always the intention" once domestic football became their sole priority.

Naismith insisted that coaching is "a team effort" at Tynecastle, telling the club website: "We work together, tirelessly, and today's announcement doesn't change that.

"Job titles have changed, but the core of what we're trying to achieve has not.

"We want to build this team up to play attacking, front-foot football that wins games."

Naismith have lost four consecutive games, but he sees signs of them returning to better form showed at the tail end of the last campaign.

"We now have the international break to work on the training pitch and put it into practice at Tynecastle on our return," he said.

Chief executive Andrew McKinlay thanked McAvoy "for all of his hard work over the past few months".

"He remains an important member of our coaching team, is well-liked amongst the players and his experience of top-level football has been invaluable around the training ground," he told Hearts' website.

"It is important that we now put all our energies towards targeting the top end of the league and qualification for European competition for a third year in a row, which would be a first in the history of the club."