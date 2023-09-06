Close menu

Bethany England: Lionesses and Tottenham forward has hip surgery and will miss start of season

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England forward Bethany England
Bethany England played five times for England on their way to the Women's World Cup final

England and Tottenham Hotspur forward Bethany England will miss the start of the season after having hip surgery.

The 29-year-old played for the Lionesses at the Women's World Cup but confirmed she will miss their Nations League games, which start on 22 September.

"Unfortunately on Monday I required hip surgery to fix an issue I've had for a few months," she wrote on social media.

"Sadly this means I'll be sidelined for a while."

She added: "Priority right now is my recovery and working hard to get back on the pitch as soon as possible."

Watch on iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa 2023 Women's World Cup

Also in Sport