Bethany England played five times for England on their way to the Women's World Cup final

England and Tottenham Hotspur forward Bethany England will miss the start of the season after having hip surgery.

The 29-year-old played for the Lionesses at the Women's World Cup but confirmed she will miss their Nations League games, which start on 22 September.

"Unfortunately on Monday I required hip surgery to fix an issue I've had for a few months," she wrote on social media.

"Sadly this means I'll be sidelined for a while."

She added: "Priority right now is my recovery and working hard to get back on the pitch as soon as possible."