Neal Ardley has guided Notts County and Solihull Moors to the play-offs in the National League

York City have appointed former Notts County and AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley as their new manager.

The 51-year-old, who spent 11 playing for Wimbledon, has agreed a three-year deal at the National League side.

He replaces Michael Morton who was sacked by the Minstermen last month after a winless start to the season.

Ardley spent more than six years in charge of AFC Wimbledon, guiding them to League One for the first time after winning the 2016 League Two play-offs.

He joined Notts County in November 2018 but could not stop them from being relegated from the English Football League for the first time.

The following season Notts were third in the National League before the season was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They did make the re-scheduled play-offs but were beaten by Harrogate Town in the final, with Ardley sacked in March 2021.

His most recent role saw spend the past two seasons on charge at Solihull Moors, guiding the club to third place in the National League in 2022 before losing in the play-off final.

He left by mutual consent in June after a mid-table finish last season.