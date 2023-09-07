Close menu

Craig Cathcart: Northern Ireland defender signs for Belgian club KV Kortrijk

Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Craig Cathcart in action for Northern Ireland
Craig Cathcart (left) has earned 72 Northern Ireland caps

Northern Ireland defender Craig Cathcart has joined Belgian top-flight club KV Kortrijk on a one-year contract following his release by Watford at the end of last season.

Cathcart, 34, previously had a loan spell at Royal Antwerp in Belgium in the 2007/8 season during his time at Manchester United.

The defender made 29 Watford appearances last season.

Cathcart is in the Northern Ireland squad for Thursday's game in Slovenia.

The 34-year-old, who has earned 72 Northern Ireland caps, did not make a competitive first-team appearances during his three years at Manchester United and signed for Blackpool in 2010 before beginning a nine-year stint at Watford in 2014.

Cathcart captained Northern Ireland during the Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland in March.

Top Stories