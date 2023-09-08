Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Irish defender Stephan Negru has worked his way into Oxford's starting line-up after only making two appearances for the U's at the end of last season

Oxford United defender Stephan Negru has signed a new long-term deal to stay at the club.

The 21-year-old has started every game since replacing Jordan Thorniley who was injured at the beginning of the League One season.

"It was an easy decision," he told the club website external-link .

"It was a big step to come over from Ireland but the club have made me feel so at home."

Negru, who joined Oxford midway through last season, has been an important part of the U's strong start to their 2023-24 campaign.

"The fans have been brilliant and I definitely want to be part of what the Gaffer is building here," he said.

Head coach Liam Manning says the young defender is a good example of what he is looking for in his squad.

"We talk about depth of squad and people being ready when called upon, Stephan is a fantastic example of that.

"He had to be a little bit patient but he has seized his opportunity and has so much potential.

"He wants to learn and pushes himself to be better but, along with that work ethic, he is also a terrific competitor."

Oxford, who are currently seventh in League One, return to action after the international break with an away game against a struggling Fleetwood side on Saturday, 16th September.