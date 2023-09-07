Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Jayden Fevrier signed his first professional contract at West Ham in 2021

Colchester United winger Jayden Fevrier has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two club, until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 20-year-old came through the academy at West Ham before joining the U's in December.

Fevrier said he was "proud and happy" to sign a new deal, describing it as a "big step in my career".

He has played 18 times for Colchester, including four starts and one from the bench in five league games this term.

The U's are at home to Tranmere on Saturday having won only once so far this season, with four defeats, and are 22nd in the table.