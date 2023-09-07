Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been suspended for an extra match and fined £100,000 after admitting he acted in an improper manner following his red card in a win at Newcastle United.

The defender was sent off in the 28th minute for fouling Alexander Isak.

Van Dijk appeared to remonstrate with referee John Brooks prior to walking off the pitch.

He was suspended against Aston Villa on 3 September and will now be unavailable to face Wolves on 16 September.

"The defender admitted that he acted in an improper manner and used abusive and insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute, and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent regulatory commission," said an FA statement.

More to follow.