Crawley and Gillingham fined for mass confrontation after League Two game
Crawley Town and Gillingham have been fined £2,000 and £3,000 respectively after a mass confrontation at the end of their League Two match on 19 August.
The Reds admitted a charge of failing to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.
The Gills denied a similar charge from the Football Association.
However, the charge was proven by an independent regulatory commission, which imposed both sanctions.
Meanwhile, Gills assistant manager David Livermore has been handed a four-match touchline ban and fined £1,400 after admitting his behaviour at the Broadfield Stadium was improper and violent.
The former Millwall midfielder was shown a yellow card by referee Edward Duckworth following the incident.
The Gills won the game 1-0 through a first-half own goal by Crawley defender Harry Ransom.