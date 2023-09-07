Close menu

Crawley and Gillingham fined for mass confrontation after League Two game

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Crawley Town defender Harry Ransom (second left, partially obscured) scores an own goal during their League Two match against Gillingham
Gillingham won the League Two game at Crawley Town's Broadfield Stadium 1-0 following an own goal by Reds defender Harry Ransom

Crawley Town and Gillingham have been fined £2,000 and £3,000 respectively after a mass confrontation at the end of their League Two match on 19 August.

The Reds admitted a charge of failing to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

The Gills denied a similar charge from the Football Association.

However, the charge was proven by an independent regulatory commission, which imposed both sanctions.

Meanwhile, Gills assistant manager David Livermore has been handed a four-match touchline ban and fined £1,400 after admitting his behaviour at the Broadfield Stadium was improper and violent.

The former Millwall midfielder was shown a yellow card by referee Edward Duckworth following the incident.

The Gills won the game 1-0 through a first-half own goal by Crawley defender Harry Ransom.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport