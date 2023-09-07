Last updated on .From the section Wales

Robert Page led Wales to the 2022 World Cup, their first appearance in the tournament since 1958

Euro 2024 qualifying - Group D: Latvia v Wales Venue: Skonto Stadium, Riga Date: Monday, 11 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text Highlights: Match of the Day Wales. BBC One Wales from 22:40 BST and later on demand

Robert Page praised his Wales side for responding to recent criticism with a performance against South Korea he said had restored their "identity".

In preparation for Monday's vital Euro 2024 qualifier in Latvia, Wales drew 0-0 with South Korea in a friendly at Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday.

That came after defeats by Turkey and Armenia in June, which put Page and his players under intense pressure.

"There's been lots said since the last camp," said Page.

"You would have seen the reaction of the players tonight against a very good team with one of the best strikers in world football [Son Heung-min].

"I'm really pleased with them. I'm proud of how we defended. That was back to our identity.

"That's the level of performance we reached in March, away against Croatia [1-1] and at home against Latvia [1-0].

"We didn't meet those standards in June and that's what disappointed me the most. Tonight we were back to those standards.

"As a defender, I've been there myself, without the ball we had to suffer and we defended the box really well.

"There were so many positives with the ball as well, young JJ [Jordan James] getting his first start and looking excellent, yet there's still room for improvement for us which is exciting."

Thursday's draw against South Korea meant Wales have only won one of their past 13 matches.

That run of poor form has included a wretched World Cup - in which Wales exited at the group stage - and a dreadful start to Euro 2024 qualifying which has left them fourth in Group D.

As a result, Page has been under scrutiny, with many supporters calling for his sacking and pundits criticising his comments in the media as well as his tactical decisions.

Page has faced several questions about that criticism in recent weeks, and he feels his team's performance against South Korea was a positive response.

"Everybody's entitled to their opinion. It's not a problem," he said.

"I know what I've got in the changing room and the staff room. It's about winning games of football, I get that. The transition we're in, we've lost some world-class players.

"I'm proud of the way they defended and the way they've gone back to the standards we've set, certainly back in March.

"It was an opportunity to put it right and we've done that tonight."