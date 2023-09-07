Last updated on .From the section European Football

Nicolas Pepe's last appearance for Arsenal was in May 2022

Arsenal's former club record signing Nicolas Pepe has joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on a free transfer, ending a disappointing three-year spell at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners paid £72m to sign the Ivory Coast winger from Lille in 2019.

Pepe scored 27 goals in 112 games for Arsenal and spent last season on loan with French side Nice.

The 28-year-old was not involved in any of the club's matchday squads this season.

Pepe had one year left on his Arsenal contract and had been their record signing until the £100m arrival of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer.