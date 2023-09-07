Nicolas Pepe: Arsenal winger joins Trabzonspor
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Arsenal's former club record signing Nicolas Pepe has joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on a free transfer, ending a disappointing three-year spell at Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners paid £72m to sign the Ivory Coast winger from Lille in 2019.
Pepe scored 27 goals in 112 games for Arsenal and spent last season on loan with French side Nice.
The 28-year-old was not involved in any of the club's matchday squads this season.
Pepe had one year left on his Arsenal contract and had been their record signing until the £100m arrival of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer.
Trabzonspor are seventh in the Turkish Super Lig and in a video posted on the club's Twitter account, Pepe said: "I came here to become a champion and achieve success."
